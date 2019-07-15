These Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones are getting a rare discount for Prime Day

Discounts on Bose gear don't come around too often, but in honour of Amazon Prime Day 2019, the QuietComfort 20 Acoustic headphones are getting a whopping £84 discount – you can now pick them up for £154.95 instead of the usual price of £239.

Even by Prime Day standards that's a lot of money off, so we'd recommend taking advantage of the deal at your earliest opportunity – it's not going to stick around forever.

Filter out the world

For your money you get some excellent noise-cancelling performance, so you can lose yourself in the music – or in one of your favourite podcasts or whatever else it is you happen to be listening to.

At the touch of a button, though, you can enable the "aware mode" – so you can hear what's going on around you.

Besides the noise cancelling feature and the tip-top audio performance you would expect from Bose, you also get three different sizes of StayHear tips, so you can pick the ones that best fit your ears.

