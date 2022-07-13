These are the 18 Prime Day deals actually worth buying - laptops, TVs, and more

Every year there's a bubble of excitement before Prime Day as we wonder just what offers await us over the 48-hour sales extravaganza. There have been lots of offers to get through this year across a vast range of products and categories that it can all get a bit overwhelming. In the chaos, it's worth taking a moment to stop and ask: are any of these Prime Day deals really that good?

That's what we've done right here. We've taken a closer look at some of the most popular deals from Prime Day 2022 and whether they're really as good as they seem. We've studied price history, compared to other sales events, and generally considered what really gives you the best value for money right now.

This year's Prime Day Apple Watch deals

(Image credit: Future)

Although smartwatches and other wearables usually feature quite heavily during Prime Day, it's been a surprise to see the sheer number of Apple Watch offers this year. Why could this be? Well, the main reason is likely the upcoming Apple Watch 8, which is strongly expected to release in late 2022.

Discounts in the US have led the way with the Apple Watch 7 for $279 (opens in new tab). That's a $120 saving on the standard version with a 41mm strap and GPS functionality. Until the run-up to Prime Day, this version of the latest Apple Watch had never been below $300, so we definitely can't argue against a record-low price for Prime Day.

As for the UK, the more budget-friendly Apple Watch SE has the better offers. If you want to pay the lowest possible then this Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) for £206.15 (opens in new tab) is the one to go for. Again, with discounts up to £65, it's another one that's available for its cheapest price yet – even if it is just £10 lower.

Should you buy an Apple Watch on Prime Day? Yes. Many models are available for their lowest ever prices for Prime Day and are unlikely to be any cheaper until Black Friday following the launch of the Apple Watch 8.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Record low price - Apple's latest Apple Watch was already on sale at Amazon this week, but it's now dropped even further in price - beating the previous low by a whopping $50. A number of different colors are available, too, so you choose your favorite. The Apple Watch 7 sits at the top of our best smartwatch (opens in new tab) rankings, so we had to shout about it. Note, only the green color is left in stock as of writing - all the rest have already sold out! If you want to snag yourself a watch, we'd recommend getting a move on.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series SE, 40mm (2021, GPS): £269 £208.05 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £80 - Right now, the 2021 SE is our Apple Watch of choice. In our Apple Watch SE review (opens in new tab), we praised the wearable's balance of features versus price and this Prime Day discount drives that value even further. This deal of the day relates to the 40mm GPS-only version but reductions can be had across the range. Again, this one is in danger of being snapped up as Prime Day 2022 closes out so definitely get a move on.

This year's Prime Day TV deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

TVs are another huge area of interest during any sales event - equally so during Prime Day. So, if you want to upgrade your display or get a low-cost screen for another room in the house then do you have any good options right now?

You do if it's budget-friendly that you're after. There have been big savings of up to $700 on Fire TVs this year and many were available before the event even began. This year's best deal was a 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series for $299.99 (opens in new tab) - a massive $260 off the usual price for Amazon's premium but still low-cost display.

Now that's sold out, you're best budget option is the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series for $239.99 (was $399.99) (opens in new tab). If that's not large enough, there are savings available on everything up to the 75-inch, which is still only $600. That's a lot of TV for the money.

Where it gets less interesting are those premium QLED and OLED TVs from the likes of LG, Samsung, and Sony. They do feature in this year's Prime Day, but the quality of the offers leaves a lot to be desired.

That's not because they're bad, it's just that many are the same discounts we've seen since last Black Friday or earlier this year. So, if you pressed pause on buying the 48-inch LG C1 OLED for $796.99 (opens in new tab) during the 4th of July sales in case it would be cheaper on Prime Day then, don't worry, it's back again now.

Should you buy a TV this Prime Day? It depends. Budget models, smaller displays, and those from Amazon's own Fire TV brand are good purchases this year. The discounts on these are strong and we've seen many record low prices. It's the high-end OLED TVs and larger displays where the offers are underwhelming. They're not bad, it's just many of them we've seen countless times over the past eight months. Wait until Black Friday for those and the savings will be much more impressive.

Best Prime Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $160 - On a strict budget with your TV shopping this Prime Day? Consider picking up this Insignia F30 Series display, now at its lowest ever price thanks to the retail event. This display is slightly cheaper compared to the Omni Series above and forgoes a few of the fancier features like HDR support. What it does have, however, is Fire TV built right in for easy streaming and full Alexa device compatibility.

(opens in new tab) Hisense AE7000 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: £399 £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £200 - Here's a really decent mid-range set from Hisense on sale with today's Prime Day deals. At 43-inches, it's on the smaller side but the price is right and this is one feature-packed display for the money. Not only does it have Alexa built-in for full device compatibility, but it's also featuring support for HDR, as well as Prime Video, Netflix, Youtube, and all the other major streaming platforms.

This year's Prime Day laptop deals

(Image credit: John Lewis)

There's been a bigger emphasis than ever before on back-to-school-themed deals in this year's Prime Day sale – especially in the US – so that's factored into a lot of the best laptop deals we've seen.

When Prime Day got underway it was the low prices for a Chromebook that immediately stood out, including a Lenovo IdeaPad 3 that was reduced to only $99. Unsurprisingly, that sold out sharpish, but there are still many excellent offers on Chromebooks (opens in new tab). Anyone with $300/£300 or less to spend and only in need of a basic machine for general everyday use or light work should check these out.

As we start to move towards the more expensive mid-range machines there's nothing that jumps out quite so quickly. Sure, there are some fine savings on laptops from Acer, Asus, LG and HP (opens in new tab), but many are in line with the discounts we see when tracking all the best laptop deals each week.

And, it feels the same when you get to the very high end. Even with the new launch of the MacBook Air M2, the previous model has held firm to its normal price. That's not to say there's been a complete lack of gaming laptop deals at Amazon (opens in new tab), either, it's just these have generally underwhelmed - especially at a time when graphics card prices have stabilized and it's now becoming more viable to build your own rig again.

Should you buy a laptop on Prime Day? Maybe. It really depends on what kind of device you're looking for. If it's a basic Chromebook for school work or very light use then you can get a good deal today. For anything that's more powerful, there are some good mid-range options but the more expensive you go the less this year's Prime Day deals look appealing.

Best Prime Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11-inch: $174 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 – Samsung's exceedingly budget-friendly Galaxy Chromebook 4 it's down to a excellent price for Prime Day. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, sure, but it's cheap, durable, and offers 10+ hours of battery life. That's ideal for something you want to take on the go lots and get you through a full day of school.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $428 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $129 - One of our favorite Chromebooks ever just got a huge price cut for Prime Day. Featuring a full HD OLED display, this is one of the most gorgeous Chromebooks around. The detachable keyboard is a bit flimsy and the specs are average, but the Duet 5 Chromebook is a great little laptop to carry around with you when you just want to surf the web or stream Netflix on the go.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14a: £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £100: With the rising cost of living, you might be looking for the most affordable device on the market, which is where Chromebooks come in handy. This HP Chromebook won't knock your socks off in regards to power, but for under £150, it's ideal for web browsing. light office tasks and checking emails.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15: £399.99 £279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £180 – The Asus VivoBook 15 has been one of the best laptop deals for a while now where it's sat for around £350 at Amazon. It's now another £80 off, which is a terrific price for a mid-range device with some solid components. Highlights include the Intel i3 processor and 8GB RAM that ensure good performance for all general everyday tasks, plus there's 256GB of SSD storage to give you speedy access to all your most important files and programs.

This year's Prime Day Amazon Devices deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

It seems too obvious to state that Amazon devices feature very heavily during Prime Day. We see it every year, as the retailer dramatically price cuts everything from the Fire TV Stick and Ring Doorbell to the Kindle and Fire tablet in its yearly sale.

For example, previously the cheapest we'd seen the latest generation Echo Dot was back in June at $27.99. Right now, the smart speaker is $19.99 (opens in new tab) – that's a 60% discount off the usual price. Then there's the Echo Show 5, which dropped to $45 back in April. It's now another $10 cheaper for Prime Day and at its all-time low of $34.99 (opens in new tab). And alongside all of that, a Fire TV Stick now starts at just $11.99 (opens in new tab).

In the UK, it's much the same story. There's an Echo Dot (4th Gen) for £19.99 (opens in new tab) – a new record low. You can find a Fire 7 tablet for £24.99 (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price yet by £7. And how about the all-new Kindle Paperwhite for £84.99 (opens in new tab)? Yep, today's £45 discount on the ereader is the biggest one since it launched.

Should you buy Amazon devices this Prime Day? Yes. It's always the case that Amazon's own products are reduced to their cheapest prices during the retailer's own sale. Similar offers do sometimes return at various points throughout the year but – outside of a few less popular items –. they are never as cheap as the prices on Prime Day

Best Prime Day Amazon Devices deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - Amazon's latest Echo Dot smart speaker is on sale for a record-low price, with a deal that we don't expect to be beaten this year. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab), we found it to be decently loud and, thanks to Alexa, pretty smart too. You can control your smart home setup, as well as play music, check the forecast, set timers, and more, all with the power of voice commands

(opens in new tab) Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Even if you don't have a house full of smart devices, this handy little gadget from Amazon can add smart capabilities such as timings and voice control. It works great with other Alexa devices such as the Echo Dot or Echo Show, and, being half price - it's a super useful and cheap addition to your shopping cart.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 – To stream shows and movies in higher-quality 4K resolution you need to upgrade to the fittingly-named Fire TV Stick 4K. Today's Prime Day deal brings the streaming stick back to its cheapest ever price that we last saw during Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you're on the hunt for an affordable smart display, look no further than the Amazon Echo Show 5 - now heavily reduced in today's Prime Day deals. Today's price beats the previous record by a whole $10 and makes this popular smart display even better value. Use it to stream music, shows, display your photos, or even make and receive video calls.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $5 - Today's Prime Day deals also feature the entry-level Blink Mini smart security camera on sale for $29.99. It's slightly off its record low price of $19.99, but this is still a great budget indoor camera that works with Amazon Alexa to alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Best Amazon Devices deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th Gen): £49.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – Here it is folks - Amazon's best-selling smart speaker of all time for its lowest price so far. Today's price beats the previous record by £5 in total, yielding an absolute bargain price. In our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab) we found it to be decently loud, and thanks to Alexa it’s pretty smart, too. You can use it to play music, set timers, read out the news, control your other smart devices, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £12.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £17 - Turn your aging TV into a smart display with the cheap-as-chips Fire TV Stick Lite. Fully compatible with Alexa, this little gadget is all you need to unlock the world of HD streaming, although it does lack more advanced features. For example, it offers Alexa voice support, but lacks the ability to control your connected TV or soundbar, as well as support for higher quality 4K content. Today's under-half-price deal is the best yet on this entry-level device. however.

(opens in new tab) Blink Mini smart security camera: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £10 - The Blink Mini is just £1 off its lowest ever price in today's Amazon Prime Day deals - a bargain if you're thinking about starting a smart security setup. While tiny, this powerful gadget works with all your other Alexa-compatible devices to provide 1080p HD video streaming, motion detection, and even night vision. It's easy to set up and features two-way audio to boot.

(opens in new tab) Kindle: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25 - Planning on taking a stack of books with you on holiday this year? Pro tip - save some money and baggage space by getting yourself a cheap Amazon Kindle. This Prime Day deal includes a price cut on the most basic model and reduces it to its lowest ever price. While the most basic model in the range, the standard Kindle is still a great e-reader with a battery that lasts weeks, enough storage for thousands of titles, and an easy-to-read glare-free backlit display.