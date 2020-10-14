Prime Day projector deals: budget Anker beamers are on sale right now

If you're wanting to take your home cinema set-up to the next level, then you're probably going to need a good projector – and the Prime Day 2020 deals are full of them. So whether you're in the US or UK, read on below.

While TVs are a better way to deliver true 4K HDR content, it's highly unlikely you're going to get a picture bigger than 75-inches – well, unless you're willing to spend a small fortune. That's where a good projector can come in handy.

Whether you want to splash Netflix movies across a large white wall, magnify your gaming experience, or throw photos and slides from a mobile device onto a 100-inch plus screen, a home cinema projector should be your first choice.

Luckily, there are plenty of great deals on projectors for Amazon Prime Day and we've gathered them all right here for your perusal.

The models below sit at the budget end, meaning they don't support 4K resolution – but for an affordable projector with some basic functionality, these are your best bets in the Prime Day sales. These beamers will resort to their previous RRP at midnight BST, October 14 – much like Cinderella leaving the ball – so we wouldn't delay either.

Prime Day projector deals

Anker Nebula Capsule Max: £479 £369 at Amazon

This compact mini projector runs on Android, and offers HD resolution for a max 100-inch picture. You only get four hours of battery life, but it's portable and has enough juice for a movie or two per use.View Deal

Anker Nebula Capsule: £399 £239 at Amazon

Basically the same as above, but with a lower 100 lumens brightness – meaning it might be a bit harder to make out the picture without a pretty dark room. Still, it's cheap!View Deal

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro: £569 £419 at Amazon

If you need some better specs, the Mars II Pro ups the brightness to 500 lumens, and a max 150-inch picture. It's still just HD resolution, but the speakers are surprisingly good in this portable model.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector: £599 £399 at Amazon

This Epson model is hyper-bright at 3,100 lumens, and boasts a 300-inch display. It keeps the cost down by sticking to HD resolution and a lamp bulb, but you're getting some big and bright pictures for the price.View Deal

More projector deals

