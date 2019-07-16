Prime Day deal makes the Fujifilm X-T100 one of the cheapest mirrorless cameras around

Amazon Prime Day has already given us some spankingly good deals on mid-range mirrorless cameras and DSLRs, but if you're after an entry-level option with some extra panache, the Fujifilm X-T100 is where you should be looking.

You can grab the X-T100 body with a 15-45mm kit lens for just £419.99 right now on Amazon, in any of its three colour options. Not in the UK? Scroll down to get the best deals on the X-T100 wherever you are.

Fujifilm's X-series bodies have enthusiast photographer written all over them, and the most popular models tend to command four-figure prices. So it's rare, but very welcome, to find such style made available at a more junior level, proving you don't need to be flush to afford a camera that looks great and performs brilliantly.

But the X-T100 isn't just about its good looks; it also arrives with a number of technologies from its high-end siblings, including Film Simulation modes that give images the look and feel of Fujifilm's classic film emulsions. You also get a touchscreen, 4K video and wireless connectivity, and even an electronic viewfinder (EVF) – not something we often see on a mirrorless camera this cheap.