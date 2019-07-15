LEGO set prices are tumbling for Amazon Prime Day – save up to 44%

If, when you were a kid, you decided the only thing you'd do as an adult would be to spend all your money on LEGO, then Amazon Prime Day has come along to fulfill that dream, with some cracking deals.

Amazon is currently offering up to 44% off select LEGO sets for the duration of the two-day sales bonanza, so you can save a bunch of cash on the typically-pricey building blocks.

We understand, though, that it's hard to choose which LEGO sets to buy – there are too many good ones! We'd buy all of them if we could, but sadly we've got that pesky thing called rent.

To help you with this dilemma, we've gone through the Amazon Prime Day deals on LEGO sets to find out which ones are the best for you.

Amazon Prime Day: the best LEGO set deals

(Image credit: LEGO) LEGO City Fire Station £59.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Lego City is one of the classic LEGO ranges – it appeals to any kind of fan, young or old, and this rendition of the Fire Station gives you a lovely mix of buildings, characters and situations.

(Image credit: LEGO) LEGO Star Wars Slave 1 £109.99 £70.39 at Amazon

The Slave 1 is one of the most famous Star Wars ships, and fittingly the LEGO Slave 1 is one of the most popular LEGO Star Wars kits. This is the lowest we've seen it sell for, so Star Wars fans should leap on this Amazon Prime deal.

(Image credit: LEGO) LEGO Movie 2 Queen Watevra's Build Whatever Box £34.99 £16.80 at Amazon

Fans of the LEGO Movie 2 will love this set, but it's just as great for people who haven't seen it, as it's literally just a box of bright colorful bricks. Build whatever, for a price that's incredibly low for a LEGO building set.

(Image credit: LEGO) LEGO Technic 2-in-1 Forklift & Truck £54.99 £32.99 at Amazon

LEGO's 2-in-1 sets are a joy for people who like to build, and the Technic range is great for people who want a form factor that's a little different – and this great price cut on a LEGO set is great for anyone, full stop.

(Image credit: LEGO) LEGO Spider Man: Far From Home Stark Jet £54.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Spider Man: Far From Home has only just come out, but Amazon Prime Day offers LEGO sets on special offer for 40% off already. This low price is pretty amazing for a franchise LEGO set, so grab it while it's still available.



(Image credit: LEGO) LEGO Friends Mia's House £59.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Many LEGO sets are part of franchises, but LEGO also has ranges for people who may not be the biggest fans of blockbuster movies, and this deal is for them. With the £24 you're saving, you could easily buy another set to join this one.

(Image credit: LEGO) LEGO Star Wars Black Ace Tie Interceptor £44.99 £25.19 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars is one of the most popular and long-running LEGO franchises, and so it makes sense that there would be more sets discounted. This Tie Interceptor enjoys the biggest percentage cut of all the sets, at a whopping 44% off.



Non-Amazon-Prime-Day LEGO deals and discounts

As well as the whole bunch of LEGO sets discounted at around 40% for Amazon Prime Day, Amazon has also got a few other LEGO set deals running at the moment. They're not as good discounts as the Prime Day 2019 deals, but in case they appeal to you, we've listed some of the best below, along with how much you'll be saving with them.

Many sets for The LEGO Movie 2 are discounted, as well as several 2-in-1 kits, Creator models and sets from the Architecture range. We at TechRadar love these last few types of kits in particular, which is partly why we included them!

The list could go on and on, but here are some of the deal highlights.

