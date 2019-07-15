Jabra Elite Active 65t give you true wireless sound at £118.99 for Prime Day

The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds offer truly wireless Bluetooth audio and they’re a bit of a bargain right now, as they’ve been reduced by 30% for Amazon Prime Day.
That makes them just £118.99, down from their standard price of £169, for a saving of £50.01. And these aren’t any ordinary earbuds, because as well as decent, customizable sound, they come with Amazon’s Alexa assistant built-in. Not into Alexa? You can set up one-touch access to Google Assistant or Siri instead.
Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds:
£169 now £118.99
These true wireless earphones are as smart as they sound, with built-in access to the Alexa voice assistant, for wirefree AI help while you're out on your run.View Deal
Charge up on the move
The Jabra Elite Active 65t pack in big enough batteries for 5 hours of life, and charging is a breeze, thanks to the included charging case which can get you 15 hours of juice before you’ll need to find a socket.
They’re also IP56 rated, so you can safely get them sweaty in a workout, and they have a compact design which in this case comes in a fetching Copper Blue shade.
Need to save a few extra quid? The regular Jabra Elite 65t are also on sale – check them out below:
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless earbuds:
£147 now £104.99
Want wireless earbuds without the wires? We're big fans of these Jabra buds, which offer great sound quality and battery life, while being the perfect snug fit for sporty types.View Deal
- TechRadar is scouring the site rounding up all the top deals on Amazon Prime Day - and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in one simple-to-use place to help you find the offers that will really matter to you.