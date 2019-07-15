Jabra Elite Active 65t give you true wireless sound at £118.99 for Prime Day

The Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds offer truly wireless Bluetooth audio and they’re a bit of a bargain right now, as they’ve been reduced by 30% for Amazon Prime Day.

That makes them just £118.99, down from their standard price of £169, for a saving of £50.01. And these aren’t any ordinary earbuds, because as well as decent, customizable sound, they come with Amazon’s Alexa assistant built-in. Not into Alexa? You can set up one-touch access to Google Assistant or Siri instead.

Charge up on the move

The Jabra Elite Active 65t pack in big enough batteries for 5 hours of life, and charging is a breeze, thanks to the included charging case which can get you 15 hours of juice before you’ll need to find a socket.

They’re also IP56 rated, so you can safely get them sweaty in a workout, and they have a compact design which in this case comes in a fetching Copper Blue shade.

Need to save a few extra quid? The regular Jabra Elite 65t are also on sale – check them out below: