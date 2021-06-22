Get noise cancelling wireless earbuds for just £55 in this Prime Day headphones deal

This Prime Day headphones deal slashes the price on some of our favorite true wireless earbuds, with the EarFun Air Pro now costing just £55.97 on Amazon.

These value earbuds were something of a steal even at their original £79.99 price on Amazon – but this latest discount brings the price tag to an all-time low on the retail site.

The market is chock-a-block with true wireless earbuds these days, with many proving to be AirPods knockoffs that can't match the sound or design quality of the Apple buds they imitate. The EarFun Air Pro feels like a distinct proposition, though (other than the name, perhaps), and does offer capable sound and some effective features at a startlingly low price.

Of course, Prime Day deals like these are only running until midnight, so we'd recommend jumping on these earbuds before Amazon reset the price tag to its usual levels.

EarFun Air Pro wireless earbuds: £79.99 £55.97 at Amazon

Save £24 - These EarFun earbuds are mighty for the price, with 32 hours of battery life, IPX5 water resistance, and even active noise cancellation packed in their tiny form. Just mind the touch controls, which are more complex than you might have expected.

But, why should you buy them, other than the price? Well, you're getting active noise cancellation, which is a feature that blocks out external sound so you can better hear music or call conversations on your headphones – an incredible feat at this affordable price. It won't have quite the sound blockage of some over-ear headphones, of course, but it's an impressive addition in such small earbuds that manages to work pretty well.

You even get an auto-pause feature for your music when taking off the headphones, meaning you won't lose your place in a podcast or song when taking a break, and we praised the pleasingly balanced sound in our review.

The manufacturer claims you’ll get 25 hours of battery life in total with ANC on (seven from the buds and an additional 18 from the case), which is bumped up to 32 hours with this feature switched off.

