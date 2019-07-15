Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C can be your new, cheap robot vacuum on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is full of all kinds of deals, but it's proving to be a particularly great time to bag yourself a smart home bargain - especially if you're not a fan of house chores.

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, which is currently available for £178.99, is a fantastic bargain for a reliable and app-controlled robotic vacuum cleaner and a serious saving of £111.

For those not in the know, Eufy is the smart home division of Anker. Over the past few years, it's released all kinds of smart home products, which often all do a better job for less money than many of the larger household names.

Eufy's robotic vacuum cleaner range, RoboVac, is no exception. The 30C is a powerful robo-vac with a boost function to deal with stubborn debris. Its large wheels can overcome many obstacles, like carpet edges, and it runs up to 100 minutes between charges.

Unlike Eufy's more basic robotic vacuum cleaner, the RoboVac 12, it also comes with an app. It may not be the most advanced on the market, but the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C gets the job done and brings smart, automated cleaning to your home for hundreds of pounds less than most of the competition.

