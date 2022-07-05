Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2022: early offers and what to expect this year

Many will be looking to snag a bargain on Apple's feature-packed smartwatch during Amazon's summer sales event. With that in mind, we've put together this Prime Day Apple Watch deals guide to ensure you don't miss out on any offers during next week's event, including any early discounts available right now.

Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13, so that's when the bulk of deals will be available at the retailer. We expect the Apple Watch will feature, as it's regularly discounted during major sales events. We'll bring you discounts on the Apple Watch 3, the Series 6 and 7, and the Apple Watch SE.

We're going to be following the whole event closely and will share all the best prices for all these versions of the Apple Watch across both days. If you don't want to wait until next week to snag a bargain, though, we've listed today's best Apple Watch deals below.

Pre Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Prime Day Apple Watch deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals begin?

Amazon has announced that Prime Day will take place on July 12 and 13, so that's when we expect to see this year's Apple Watch deals.

Obviously, nothing is guaranteed at this point, but the smartwatch is regularly discounted during major sales events, so there's a good chance it'll be reduced again.

We'll keep our eyes peeled for offers at retailers outside of Amazon, too, as more recently other stores have run their own sales events to take advantage of the increased spending during Prime Day. That's where some of the better deals may be hiding this year.

Do you need Amazon Prime to buy Prime Day Apple Watch deals?

Prime Day Apple Watch deals do require a Prime membership, however the good news if you're not already subscribed is that Amazon usually offers a free trial in the run up to its sales event. That means you'll be able to sample the delights of Amazon Prime and make the most of these excellent offers without having to fork out for a subscription.

That said, you'll find regular Amazon Prime free trials available throughout the year - though remember picking one up now may exclude you from future offers later on.

Plus, as we saw last year, other online retailers are putting up more of a fight these days. That means other stores will likely be price matching Amazon on its Prime Day Apple Watch deals, so you may well find the same (or better) offers elsewhere as well.

(opens in new tab) Start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Amazon is currently offering a 30 day free trial of its Prime service. You'll get access to a wide range of membership services while also enjoying fast, free shipping across the site. If you're looking to time your free trial with Prime Day, however, you're a little early - and as you won't be a new customer in the summer if you grab this now, you might be excluded from future free trials.



What to expect from Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Last year the biggest Prime Day Apple Watch deals were found on the older Series 3 model. However, we were seeing some record low prices dropping it all the way down to $169 in the US and £195 in the UK.

Aside from a $15 saving on the Series 6 in the US, we didn't see any more Prime Day Apple Watch deals up for grabs last year. That's fairly understandable, considering the latest generation was only a month old at the time, and Apple devices like this rarely see bigger discounts so soon after launch.

That said, we've already seen the price of the SE drop down to $229 in last year's Black Friday deals, with a £15 discount in the UK as well. Plus, the Series 6 was down to just $329 last November, with the UK seeing a £299 sales price since then as well. That means there's definitely movement on those prices, and 2021's Prime Day Apple Watch deals should yield some far more valuable offers than we saw last year.

Last year's Prime Day Apple Watch deals (US)

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70 - This early Prime Day deal includes the best-selling Apple Watch 6 that's on sale for a record-low price of $329. The Apple Watch Series 6 might just be the most powerful smartwatch ever released with its new S6 processor, beautiful always-on display, and innovative blood oxygen monitoring features. Note, this sale is only available on the Navy sport band version.



Apple Watch Series 6 Project RED (44mm, GPS): $429 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - An incredible deal for the Red sport band version, Amazon just dropped the 44mm Apple Watch 6 to a record-low price of $349.99. The smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.



Apple Watch 5, GPS, 44mm: $429.99 $407.90 at Amazon

Pick up an Apple Watch 5, 44mm for a discount with this Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deal. While $21 off the list price isn't a huge savings, Apple products so rarely get discounted that this is still a rare deal. The deal only applies to the larger 44mm GPS version.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $269 at Amazon

Save $10 - The 40mm Apple Watch SE is on sale for just $269 at Amazon. This deal applies to the White sport band, and - while the discount isn't much - you're still getting a feature-rich smartwatch at a great price. It's out of stock temporarily, but you can order it now for the deal price and it'll be delivered as soon as it's available.



Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for $169 on Prime Day, excellent considering Amazon has no stock right now. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's still a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.



Last year's best Prime Day Apple Watch deals (UK)

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS): £179 £159.99 at Amazon

Save $37 - Amazon has the Apple Watch 3 on sale for £159.99 - only £10 more than the record-low price. This is a fantastic deal for the best-selling smartwatch that packs in a heart-rate monitor, GPS, and an 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): £299 £289 at Amazon

Save £10 - Apple's budget smartwatch is in stock and on sale for £289 at Amazon. We've only seen the Apple Watch SE drop to £284 before, so we don't expect the price to go much lower during Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): £379 £329 at Amazon

Save £23 - While this isn't the best deal we've seen for the 40mm Apple Watch 6, it's only £7 more than the record-low price we saw earlier this year. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking.