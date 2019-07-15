Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker just £134.99 on Prime Day

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

If you want to take your sound with you then you could do a lot worse than the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, especially right now, as it has been reduced to £134.99 for Amazon Prime Day.

That’s a 20% saving and a reduction of £34.01 from its usual £169 price tag. But even at full price this would be a solid choice, as it has the sound quality you’d expect from Bang & Olufsen in a portable size.

All day life in a stylish shell

This thing can keep going and going too, with up to 24 hours of battery life, and it looks great, thanks to an aluminium dome on the top and a leather strap.

It’s dust and splash-resistant too, so ready for the great outdoors, and while you’ll probably fine with the sound from one, you can also pair the speaker with other Beoplay A1’s, for surround sound wherever you are.

