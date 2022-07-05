Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: early promotions now live

It's the week before the main event now and this year's Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are all but certain to offer the best prices all year on the retailer's range of own-brand readers. Ready to get your read-on? This page will be your resource and your guide, should you be interested in getting a Kindle for the lowest price possible on the day.

Amazon Prime Day is taking place from July 12th to 13th this year, so there's not long to wait now until this page is filled to the brim with all the best Prime Day deals as soon as they land.

So far, Amazon hasn't teased us with any early Prime Day sales, although there are some tie-in promos for Kindle Unlimited in the UK specifically which you can check out just below. US readers are currently waiting for their first batch of promotions - so sit tight and bookmark this page for regular updates.

Early Prime Day Kindle deals

(opens in new tab) Kindle Unlimited (UK): three months free (opens in new tab)

If you're in the UK you can get a headstart this Prime Day by getting an extended three-month free trial for Kindle Unlimited. This one's open to Prime members and new customers only but offers millions of novels, magazines, and audiobooks right at your fingertips. Our fingers are crossed we'll see a similar promotion for US readers over Prime Day...

It's the week before Prime Day now and Amazon has stayed fairly tight-lipped up until this point in regards to early price cuts on its excellent range of e-readers. So far, there aren't any decent early deals to shout about aside from the above Kindle Unlimited promotion in the UK.

If you're interested, just below you'll find today's best Kindle prices in your region below. Just note, unless you definitely need to buy this very moment, it's worth waiting until Amazon Prime Day as we'll definitely be seeing better deals.

Amazon Prime Day Kindle Deals: FAQs

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Do you need Amazon Prime for Prime Day Kindle deals?

Yes, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member if you want the best Kindle prices this Prime Day. While there are usually tons of general sales open to all customers over Prime Day, Amazon always keeps its deals on own-brand products for Prime members exclusively. Thankfully, the retailer offers a free trial throughout the year, which you can use to gain access to every Prime Day deal free of charge.

(opens in new tab) Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab)

Amazon is currently offering a 30 day free trial of Prime. While you're a little early for Prime Day itself, you'll get the same benefits as paid members: free delivery, early access to lightning deals, plus video streaming, music, Prime Reading and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial. After 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

Is Amazon Prime Day the best time for Kindle deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is highly likely to be the best time all year round for Kindle deals, with Black Friday (opens in new tab) coming in as a close second. We say this because Kindle devices are part of Amazon's own line-up of devices and it's tradition that the company saves the best discounts on those for its own big event.

There is, of course, always an outside chance that Prime Day Kindle deals will be beaten by those offered over another sales event, but we think it's pretty unlikely. Last year's discounts saw record low prices (with you can view below) and it seems a safe bet that those will be matched or exceeded in 2022. If you see a sale this year that's beating our rounded up prices from last year just below then it's probably a really great time to score a Kindle for cheap.

Will there be Amazon Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deals?

Amazon tends to offer things like Prime Day Kindle Unlimited deals in the run-up to the event itself - mostly to drive up subscription numbers. 2020's event actually included an extended free trial period of three months - an awesome little freebie on the side. In 2021, Amazon switched the offer up to exclusively offer these three months to those who bought a Kindle device only. It's highly likely we'll see something similar this year offered as a Prime Day extra.

Is Kindle Unlimited worth it?

Amazon Kindle Unlimited, along with Audible, is a fantastic service that perfectly compliments any Amazon Kindle device. You get unlimited access to a library of over one million books and magazines, plus some free audiobook narration on select titles courtesy of Audible. It's good value, at just $7.95 / £7.99 a month, and you'll never run out of fantastic content.

That said, Prime members get access to the Prime reading service. It's like a stripped-down version of Kindle Unlimited, and has a few thousand free titles. So if you have Prime, even if you don't want to sign up to Kindle Unlimited, you'll still have plenty of books to read with your Kindle device.

Of course, if you've never signed up for the free Kindle Unlimited trial before, then you can get a whole three months for free right now if you're a Prime member. That's more than enough time to decide whether you're going to get your money's worth from Kindle Unlimited - just remember to cancel your subscription before your three months is up if you're not planning to fully subscribe.



Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals: what to expect

So, what can you expect from this year's event? Well, in short, we'll be looking at the best discounts all year on every model in the range. 2021's event not only covered the standard 2019 Amazon Kindle, but also the more premium Paperwhite and Oasis models.

We've already had some record-low prices already this year in the UK thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale in early April. This particular event included a £39 price tag on the standard Kindle and a £99 price on the Paperwhite, both the lowest yet. Kindle deals have been a bit quieter in the US so far, but amazing prices - potentially record lows - are all but a shoo-in for next week's Prime Day sale.

Another common feature was 'Essentials' bundles, which are decent options if you're looking to bundle up with a premium case and power adaptor. At the time, all these models were at their lowest prices ever - records that we definitely expect to be exceeded this year given there haven't been any new releases.

Another key component of the wider Kindle deals over Prime Day are promotions on the Kindle Unlimited subscription service. Curiously, last year's event didn't offer up any subscription discounts but did include a free three months of service with every Kindle device purchase. While not great for those who already had a Kindle, this promotion did offer plenty of free material to check out for new users.

Last year's Amazon Prime Kindle deals

(opens in new tab) Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - We always see Amazon's range of e-readers take a nice discount for Prime Day, and you'll be pleased to learn that this deal beats the previous best by a few dollars. It comes in with a built-in front light, which should solve any visibility issues you might have.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Kids Edition: $109.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Get a steep discount on this child-friendly version of the Kindle, which comes with a Rainbow Birds-themed cover. You also get a year of Amazon Kids+ bundled in with this one, which offers an existing library of books to enjoy. Not a bad gift purchase this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite (8GB): $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For Prime Day 2021, you can score a massive $50 price cut on the Kindle Paperwhite. That's the best price we've found for the waterproof e-reader, which features a glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite (32GB): $159.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Get the higher capacity version of Amazon's waterproof e-reader at a steep discount for Prime Day 2021. This beats the previous best price by $5, and the weeks-long battery life should ensure you get all the reading time you need from this one.