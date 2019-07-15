Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop price gets slashed by £300 on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is in full swing, and the Acer Nitro 5 has had its price cut by a huge £300 — so now it's under £1,000.

For £799.99, you get the Acer Nitro 5 with an Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card. This will give you plenty of oomph for playing the latest games.

While it's not the most powerful gaming laptop around, it's a brilliant performer — and at this price it's very competitive. Most gaming laptops under £1,000 cut a few too many corners to keep the price low in our opinion.

However, the Acer Nitro 5 packs hardware and features that other budget gaming laptops can only dream about, like the fast 144Hz refresh rate for smooth and responsive gaming.

