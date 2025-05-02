UK Prices for LG's 2025 QNED TVs are live, and Samsung should be worried

LG has revealed pricing for its 2025 QNED TV range

The lineup consists of the QNED9M, QNED93, QNED87, QNED85 & QNED82

The prices take a direct shot at Samsung's Neo QLED range, with some cheaper than rivals

Pricing for most of LG's 2025 QNED TVs, the company's equivalent to Samsung's Neo QLED (mini-LED) TVs, is now out in the wild.

The 2025 QNED range consists of the QNED9M, QNED93, QNED87, QNED85 and QNED82.

From the QNED85 up, the TVs use a mini-LED backlight, which offers improved black levels and higher brightness over standard LED.

Prices and info for each model are broken down below, with every model set for release in May. Some retailers such as John Lewis, Peter Tyson and Currys are listing various models as available now.

No UK prices for the flagship wireless LG QNED9M have been revealed yet, but it's available for $1,799 for the 65-inch model, $2,299 for the 75-inch model and $3,499 for the 86-inch model in the US.

LG QNED 93

The LG QNED93 (left) next to its predecessor the LG QNED91 (right) (Image credit: Future)

The LG QNED93 is available in 55, 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes and pricing is as follows:

LG 55-inch QNED93: £1,299

LG 65-inch QNED93: £1,799

LG 75-inch QNED93: £2,699

LG 85-inch QNED93: £3,799

The QNED93 comes with LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2, the same used in the LG B4 OLED TV, one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

It supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. For gaming, there is support for 4K 144Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium), HGiG and ALLM. That list of features is what we expect to see from the best gaming TVs.

It also uses a mini-LED with Precision Dimming Pro and Dynamic QNED Colour Pro for enhanced local dimming and colour display.

LG QNED87

(Image credit: LG)

The LG QNED87 is available in 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes and pricing for each size is as follows:

LG 43-inch QNED87: £699

LG 50-inch QNED87: £949

LG 55-inch QNED87: £1,099

LG 65-inch QNED87: £1,399

LG 75-inch QNED87: £2,099

The QNED87 uses the same Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2 as the QNED93. It also uses a mini-LED backlight, but instead has Dynamic QNED colour, rather than the Pro version on the QNED93.

It supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos and again there is 4K 144Hz (120Hz in the 55-inch model), VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium included), HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

LG QNED85

(Image credit: LG)

The QNED85 is available in 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes. Pricing for this TV is as follows:

LG 55-inch QNED85: £1,099

LG 65-inch QNED85: £1,399

LG 75-inch QNED85: £2,099

LG 86-inch QNED85: £2,899

The QNED85 will also use the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen 2, the same as the QNED87 and QNED93. It also features QNED Dynamic Colour.

The QNED85 will support Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos and come with similar gaming features to more premium QNED models such as 4K 144Hz (up to 120Hz in the 55-inch) VRR (AMD FreeSync included), HGiG, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

LG QNED82

(Image credit: LG)

The LG QNED82 will be available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes. Pricing is as follows (as listed on Currys):

LG 43-inch QNED82: £599

LG 50-inch QNED82: £749

LG 55-inch QNED82: £799

LG 86-inch QNED82: £2,699

The most entry-level set in the QNED lineup, the QNED82 will use the step-down Alpha 7 AI Processor. While there is no clear indication as to what panel type the QNED82 has, it does not feature a mini-LED backlight. It does, however, support Dynamic QLED Colour.

There is no Dolby Vision HDR support listed, with the TV limited to HDR10 and HLG HDR. For gaming, the refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, but there is still support for VRR, ALLM and HGiG.

All of these sets will feature webOS 25 with its long list of AI tools, including AI Concierge (a content recommendation tool based on viewing history), AI Voice ID (for personalised profiles) and AI Personalised Sound Wizard (which allows users to create their own sound profile using pre-recorded sound bites to choose their preferences).

We reviewed webOS 25 very highly in our LG G5 and LG C5 OLED TV reviews. It proved to be user-friendly, intuitive and responsive, with the new AI tools a welcome addition

All of the TVs will also come with the latest Magic Remote, which introduces the Home Hub and AI buttons in favour of the input select button.

Samsung, take note

(Image credit: Future)

While the battle for the title of best mini-LED TVs is always a hotly contested one between the likes of Samsung, Hisense and TCL in particular, LG appears to have taken the fight directly to Samsung.

The best example of this is that the LG QNED93, listed at £1,299 for its 55-inch model, is £100 cheaper than the Samsung QN80F's 55-inch model. On paper, these two sets are similar, both using mini-LED backlights and carrying a stack of gaming features. The QN80F supports HDR10+, whereas the QNED93 supports Dolby Vision – a regular point of difference between Samsung and LG.

While LG has released other QNED TVs over the last few years, for this year it seems to have gone all in on features and technology. I saw the QNED93 in person next to its predecessor and was pleased with the upgrade in picture quality and performance.

We're still waiting for prices on the flagship QNED9M, the first TV to use the LG Zero Connect Box ( an external box that houses connections such as HDMI and transmits signal to the TV wirelessly) outside of the LG M OLED. It will be interesting to see if these prices compete with the flagship Samsung QN90F, which, coincidentally, doesn't use the Wireless One Connect Box.

LG's QNED range does look to be taking the fight to Samsung's Neo QLED range, which is a similar story for pricing in the US. We haven't tested any of LG's QNED range or Samsung's Neo QLED range just yet, but look forward to comparing the two.