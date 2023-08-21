This cheap outdoor 4K TV by Sylvox is just what your deck has been dreaming of

Summer may almost be over, but Sylvox isn't letting that stop it from shipping its 43-inch Deck Pro Series outdoor 4K TV (that can withstand partial sun). The set is selling for just $999 or £976 if you live in the UK.

Sylvox also offers a 43-inch outdoor TV (partial sun) in its Pro Deck Series. Both sets have to be a lot tougher than a traditional TV. That toughness costs money, but somehow Sylvox has managed to make a waterproof 4K TV with a decent spec for $1,299 in the US and £1,343 in the UK.

If you’ve ever wished you could have one of the best TVs on your deck, you’re probably well aware of how expensive outdoor TVs can be. That’s because they have to survive things that TVs don’t normally experience indoors, such as wind-blown dust, rain showers and angry geese. OK, maybe not angry geese. But it’s tough out there.

Sylvox's 43-inch outdoor TV: key specifications

Let’s start with the environmental stuff first. The Deck Series outdoor TV is rated IP55 for waterproofing and all weather resistance. It's also 99% dust-proof, which is fine for a deck but maybe not the best choice if your deck is in the Nevada desert. It’s designed to operate in temperatures from -22º to 122ºF,and with 1,000 nit brightness, which means it's bright enough for partial sun. The exterior is primarily made from metal so it’s a hefty thing (around 40lbs) and all the connections are protected from the elements by a tight-fitting metal plate.

Of course, a tough TV is no good if it isn’t also a good TV. And this appears to tick the right boxes with its 4K panel. You’re not going to get class-leading performance akin to one of the best gaming TVs here but there are 3 HDMIs for connecting multiple devices, a respectable 60Hz refresh rate and an okay 8ms response time – which is fine for movies, shows and sports. The OS here is based on Linux and includes all the key apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and so on, and there’s a range of mounting options including ceiling and wall mounts.

We’ve mentioned partial sun a couple of times now. The 1,000 nit brightness is up to three times brighter than many indoor TVs and twice as bright as many laptops, but it’ll still struggle to be clear in direct, very bright sunlight; this is best suited to decks that aren’t exposed to the noonday sun without at least some partial shade.