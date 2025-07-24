The TCL 98Q9BK is £1,000 off the usual price, and lower than we've seen anywhere else

Exclusive to Costco members, but signing up isn't expensive

Deal will end on 27 July, so don't wait

This price isn't a typo: Costco is selling a 98-inch TCL mini-LED with a whopping £1,000 off the usual price, taking it down to just £999.

The TV is the 98Q9BK, which was £3,250 when we gave it a four-star review late in 2024. Costco's usual price for this model is £1,999.

It's a members-only price, but Costco membership is pretty much open to anyone and doesn't cost much. An online-only membership is £42 per year and business customers can take out a full membership for £30.

You'll need to move very quickly if you want to take advantage of this one: it's only available from today and the offer ends on Sunday, the 27th of July.

Save 50% TCL 98Q9BK 98-inch Mini-LED: was £1,999.99 now £999.99 at costco.co.uk This deal is even better than it looks because the list price of this TV was over £3K just eight months ago. Costco is currently offering this 98-inch mini-LED TV for £1,000 off its usual list price, but the deal is only available for a few days and I suspect the TVs will sell quickly. This is a very good price for a very large TV with a good sound system, Google TV, and Dolby Vision.

Why this Costco TCL TV is a good deal

In our TCL 98Q9BK review, we said that this TV offers "definitive proof that when it comes to TVs, bigger is almost always better". We praised its "good all-round picture quality" and "strong sound quality". We also noted that even at full price, it was actually "extremely well-specified for its money" – so for one third of the price of its original £3,000+ price, we know think it's genuinely mind-blowing value.

The spec here is very good. Mini-LED is nice and bright, and this panel puts out up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness, meaning you're getting projector-like scale but that's perfectly watchable even on the brightest day. The display is native 144Hz so it's good for gaming and sports, and it's got HDMI 2.1 ports so it's good for 4K 120Hz gaming from a console. The on-board sound system is 3 x 20W with Dolby Atmos compatibility, and is pretty impressive.

The only reason I'm not rushing to get this one is because my front room literally isn't big enough for nearly 100 inches of TV. If, like me, you'd love a big mini-LED but can't fit a 98-inch one into your living space, you might want to check out the TCL C7K: that's currently £999 for 65 inches. We think it's a very good mini-LED TV, and it's good value too.