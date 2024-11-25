This can’t be real: Walmart is selling a 98-inch TCL QLED TV for $1,598 on Black Friday
The biggest Black Friday TV deal yet
Really big TVs are becoming a big thing – in the US at least. One company that’s been making 98-inch TVs for years now is TCL, and they offer them across several ranges, from budget models to mid-range QLEDs to more premium mini-LED sets.
One of the best Black Friday deals I’ve found is this 98-inch TCL Q6 series TV for $1,598 at Walmart. That’s an almost 50% discount off its $3,999 list price and an unbeatable deal for a 2024 QLED TV this big.
Today's best TCL 98Q651G deal
This limited-time Walmart deal on TCL's 98-inch TV knocks $400 off its previous sale price and 50% off its list price. This is the largest model in TCL's Q6 series, and it uses an LED backlight and QLED panel for extra brightness and color detail. It's also a very good option for gaming with 120Hz (up to 144Hz) support. Just imagine what playing games will be like on this 98-inch screen!
TechRadar hasn’t reviewed TCL’s 98-inch Q6 series TV, but I did get a chance to check out a Q-Series model at a TCL event earlier this year and was impressed. This TV has a “high brightness” LED backlight and supports the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. With a 120Hz (and up to 144Hz) refresh rate, it’s also primed for gaming with both next-gen consoles and PCs, and it also has a Game Accelerator 240 mode for 1080p gaming at 240Hz.
When I tested the TCL QM851G, a step-up mini-LED model in TCL’s TV lineup, earlier this year, I was impressed with its sound quality, and the 98-inch Q6 series similarly has a built-in subwoofer and Enhanced Dialogue Mode along with DTS: Virtual X support. There’s also a Bluetooth audio output for wireless listening with headphones.
Like other TCL TVs, the Q6 series uses the Google TV interface for streaming, and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit for broad-based smart home support.
Getting this 98-inch QLED TV for the same price that many companies sell 65-inch models is what Black Friday does best, and this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals that should make bargain hunters especially happy.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.