This can’t be real: Walmart is selling a 98-inch TCL QLED TV for $1,598 on Black Friday

Really big TVs are becoming a big thing – in the US at least. One company that’s been making 98-inch TVs for years now is TCL, and they offer them across several ranges, from budget models to mid-range QLEDs to more premium mini-LED sets.

One of the best Black Friday deals I’ve found is this 98-inch TCL Q6 series TV for $1,598 at Walmart. That’s an almost 50% discount off its $3,999 list price and an unbeatable deal for a 2024 QLED TV this big.

TCL 98Q651G: was $1,998 now $1,598 at Walmart This limited-time Walmart deal on TCL's 98-inch TV knocks $400 off its previous sale price and 50% off its list price. This is the largest model in TCL's Q6 series, and it uses an LED backlight and QLED panel for extra brightness and color detail. It's also a very good option for gaming with 120Hz (up to 144Hz) support. Just imagine what playing games will be like on this 98-inch screen!

TechRadar hasn’t reviewed TCL’s 98-inch Q6 series TV, but I did get a chance to check out a Q-Series model at a TCL event earlier this year and was impressed. This TV has a “high brightness” LED backlight and supports the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. With a 120Hz (and up to 144Hz) refresh rate, it’s also primed for gaming with both next-gen consoles and PCs, and it also has a Game Accelerator 240 mode for 1080p gaming at 240Hz.

When I tested the TCL QM851G, a step-up mini-LED model in TCL’s TV lineup, earlier this year, I was impressed with its sound quality, and the 98-inch Q6 series similarly has a built-in subwoofer and Enhanced Dialogue Mode along with DTS: Virtual X support. There’s also a Bluetooth audio output for wireless listening with headphones.

Like other TCL TVs, the Q6 series uses the Google TV interface for streaming, and it works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit for broad-based smart home support.

Getting this 98-inch QLED TV for the same price that many companies sell 65-inch models is what Black Friday does best, and this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals that should make bargain hunters especially happy.

