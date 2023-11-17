The Samsung’s S90C OLED is our TV of the year, and it's hit record-low Black Friday prices
It's better value than LG's OLEDs
Black Friday TV deal season is well underway now, and some of the best deals of the year are on our TV of the Year award winner, the Samsung S90C – in both the US and UK. Right now, you can get the 65-inch Samsung S90C for $1,579 at Amazon (down from $2,599) in the US, and in the UK you can get the 65-inch Samsung S90C for £1,499 at Amazon (down from £2,799).
Both of these are record-low prices (though in the US, the TV has been essentially this price for about 10 days – it just dropped another $2, but that still makes it technically a record-low price!) and mean the S90C is essentially the same price as LG's popular OLEDs – but the S90C is brighter, better-looking and has better built-in sound. It's one of the best Black Friday TV deals this year, no question.
The magic of the S90C is its next-gen QD-OLED panel, which is about 25% brighter than regular OLED panels in TVs of the same price. That’s why we selected it as TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, where it cruised to victory over the equivalently priced LG C3 OLED TV, and now makes it such a good Black Friday deal.
Today's best US Samsung S90C deal
In the UK? Scroll down for the deal in your region
Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was
$2,599 now $1,597 at Amazon
Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price it's ever been (though only by a little).
Other sizes: 55 inches $1,297 | 77-inch $2,497
Today's best UK Samsung S90C deal
Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was
£2,799 now £1,499 at Amazon
Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. Its screen is brighter than other OLED TVs at the same price, and it has great built-in sound, so it's just fantastic value. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen it in the UK, and is the best OLED bang for your buck right now.
Other sizes: 55 inches £1,199 | 77-inch £2,749
The Samsung S90C’s performance and features easily rank it among the best OLED TVs. For this price, you’re getting a set bright enough to stand out even during daytime viewing, and its powerful contrast will also make it ideal for watching movies in a dim room.
Samsung’s mid-range OLED is also a great option for gaming. It has support for 4K 120Hz or 144Hz pictures, variable refresh rate, and automatic low latency mode switching for whenever a game source is detected. Its VRR support extends to AMD FreeSync, and a dedicated Game Bar onscreen menu lets you easily tweak gaming-related settings to improve performance. Like other Samsung TVs, the S90C’s Tizen smart interface includes Samsung Gaming Hub, which is a one-stop shop for cloud-based gaming apps such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more.
Looking over its OLED TV competition, the 65-inch Samsung S90C is a very appealing deal at these prices, and one worth grabbing if you’re in the market for an OLED model. The S90C didn’t win our TechRadar Choice 2023 award in the TV category for nothing, and we can pretty much guarantee that you won’t be disappointed.
Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine.
When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.
