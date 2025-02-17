In the market for a new Roku streaming stick? Thanks to a major discount for the President’s Day sale, it might be your lucky day.

Both the Roku Express and Roku Express 4K+ are discounted by 40% on Amazon for the sales event, giving you a tight window to nab a streaming stick for a very reasonable price.

The Roku Express is currently on sale for just $17.99 (was $29.99). It’s an HD model that plugs into a TV’s HDMI port and runs the Roku smart platform, with an intuitive interface, support for key streaming services, and even 80,000 free TV shows and films through The Roku Channel.

However, you can also pick up the upgraded Express 4K+ for $24.99 (was $39.99). This model kicks things up a notch, with support for detailed 4K resolution streaming and HDR (High Dynamic Range) color output.

At $24.99 it’s now cheaper than the basic Express model usually is. As a home entertainment journalist who’s covered Roku streaming sticks for years, I can tell you that’s a real steal!

Today's best Roku Express deals

Roku Roku Express: was $29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

While Presidents’ Day lands on February 17, Amazon technically launched its sales event over the weekend, and there are plenty of other discounts to consider – on headphones, smartphones, laptops, doorbells, batteries, mattresses, tablets, vitamin supplements and even humidifiers – before the day ends.

Some of our favorite deals include this comfy RIG gaming headset for just $99, or these smart lights at a 40% discount, but you can also check out the 60 other Presidents’ Day sales we’ve brought together for savvy shoppers like yourself, or take a look at our top picks below:

Shop more Presidents' Day sales