Govee makes some of the best smart lights around, with a focus on fun, and if you want to create a party atmosphere in your home then the Amazon Presidents' Day sale is the perfect opportunity. There are huge savings on a great range of Govee smart lights on sale, with up to 50% off bulbs, strings, and LED strips for indoors and out.



• Shop Amazon's full sale

My favorite Presidents' Day deal is the Govee Outdoor String Lights H1, which are now just $59.99 (were $99.99) at Amazon. They're ideal for everyday lighting as well as holidays, with warm white light and fun RGB options, including 60 scene modes. They're super tough too, able to withstand harsh weather conditions and extreme temperatures all year round.

For brightening and livening up your indoor spaces, you can snap up a pack of two Govee smart bulbs for $29.99 (was $39.99), with 1-100% dimmable brightness, fully adjustable temperature white light, and 16 million RGB colors. They can be controlled using the Govee app, or via your Amazon Alexa or Google Home smart speaker.

Today's best Govee smart light deals

Govee Outdoor String Lights H1: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon These fun string lights have received a huge price cut of $40 for Presidents' Day. They're a great way to get your outdoor spaces party-ready, but can also light up your house and yard year-round thanks to their warm white light option and a weather-resistant build that will ensure they survive even harsh conditions.

Govee RGBIC LED Strip Lights M1: was $59.99 now $35.99 at Amazon This super-bright light strip received four stars out of five in our review, and our tested Jake Tucker called it a "top-notch budget alternative" to pricier lights from brands like Philips Hue. He reported it was easy to install and use, and with over $20 off for Presidents' Day, it's even easier to recommend.

Govee Smart Light Bulbs: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Govee's smart light bulbs are a great value alternative to Philips Hue. They're a fraction of the cost even when they're full price, and with this Presidents' Day deal they're even better value. They work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can even be synced with music for parties. Great fun, and a great price with 25% off.

For other spaces, such as your gaming desk, there's the Govee Light Strip M1, which is now just $35.99 (was 59.99) at Amazon. Our reviewer Jake Tucker said it revolutionized his office area, is easy to install and use, and is "a top-notch budget alternative for those wanting to get smart lights into their home." Take a look at our full Govee Light Strip M1 review for more details.

Not completely sold on Govee's collection of strings, strips, and bulbs? Here are today's best deals on all of our top-rated smart lights from other big brands including Nanoleaf and Philips Hue:

Shop more Presidents' Day sales