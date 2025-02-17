Presidents' Day is the best time to buy one of the comfiest gaming headsets I've ever tested as it drops below $100 at Amazon

Presidents' Day is a well-earned break, but it's also a day where you can save big on some top-tier gaming hardware. Case in point, the RIG 800 Pro HX - a seriously comfortable Xbox and PC gaming headset - has just dropped back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon.

Right now, you can pick up the RIG 800 Pro HX for an impressively low $99 (was $149.99) at Amazon. As well as the headset itself, the package also includes a dedicated charging station, making it blissfully simple to both charge and display it while not in use.

Prefer to shop elsewhere? You might also want to consider the RIG 800 Pro HX's Best Buy listing. The retailer also currently has this gaming headset available at $99.99 (was $149.99).

The RIG 800 Pro HX is easily one of my favorite wireless gaming headsets of recent years, largely owing to their incredible comfort factor. I don't typically like to play games with headsets for extended periods of time as I find most can get quite uncomfortable or warm. I didn't have this issue with the RIG 800 Pro HX, which leads me to recommend it to those who find themselves in the same boat.

Feel free to check out my four-star RIG 800 Pro HX review for more information, where I praise its excellent sound and mic quality, the inclusion of a dedicated charging dock and, yes, that incredibly high level of comfort. The only thing that really stopped me from rating it higher is the overly plastic build that, while perfectly durable, can feel quite flimsy.

