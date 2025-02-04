New info about Sonos' streaming box sounds like a dream product, apart from the 2 horrendous flaws

Major new information about Sonos' much-rumored set-top streaming box has leaked via The Verge, and as a long-time Sonos user I was borderline salivating at the promised features here – it sounds like the device I'd be dreaming of when thinking what I'd want a Sonos streaming box to be. In fact, it started sounding too good to be true, and then you get to the pricing and a reminder about the software behind it, and it starts falling apart.

Let's start with the great stuff. The box is said to be a small black square when seen from above, slightly thicker than a deck of cards – so quite similar to the Apple TV 4K. It will apparently connect to your TV, and will act as a wireless streaming hub for the best Sonos speakers, meaning that your lovely Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar wouldn't have to be connected to your TV via a cable.

We're moving towards the era of wireless soundbars, and I've said before that if Sonos can't find a way to make its soundbars go wireless with big-brand TVs, it's doomed. But wireless soundbar connectivity is the least interesting part of it.

Apparently, Sonos will enable users to do what they've dreamed of for ages, and have multiple wireless Sonos speakers in a separates surround configuration, no soundbar required. The report says that Sonos is finalizing which speakers will be compatible, but basically the idea is that you could have a Sonos Era 300 to the left and right of your TV providing left and right channels as well as Dolby Atmos upfiring channels, and you could have the same behind you for a 4.0.4 configuration, as an example.

Add a Sonos Sub and you've got meaty bass; hopefully you could add something like a Sonos Ray as a center channel too, because I'm not especially into these 'virtual' center configurations, such as the Sony Bravia Home Theater Quad offers when used with a non-Sony TV.

The ability to use Sonos speakers as left and right channels is something that the hardcore users on the r/sonos subreddit ask for basically daily, and Sonos has always gently resisted in response. But it sounds like we're moving in that direction, and I would love for this to be as flexible as possible.

Get ready fellas, your time to really shine is coming. (Image credit: Future)

The streaming box, apparently codenamed Pinewood, is also said to offer multiple HDMI ports, which will pass video through to the TV so it acts as an HDMI switch. I love this idea, as someone whose TV has only two HDMI 2.1 ports, and one of them is the HDMI eARC port, meaning that a soundbar is eating up my precious 4K 120Hz space.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's such a clever way for this to stand out over the Apple TV 4K (2022) or Google TV Streamer, and is a genuinely useful and unique feature. You'll get more HDMI ports by using this product, not losing one; it's a great value proposition and solves real problems.

The final dream offering is one that I'm far more skeptical about as a claim. Supposedly, the streaming interface will offer a truly unified search, recommendations and control interface drawn from all the best streaming services, including Netflix.

Netflix is a real prickly customer to work with in this regard. It doesn't allow something like Apple's TV app to pull in shows you've been watching and let you pick them back up, because it doesn't want you to use another app as your 'home base'. It doesn't like its shows to appear in universal search tools. What it wants is for you to go to Netflix for everything, where it can recommend you 100% Netflix shows and movies.

Could Sonos be the company that finally persuades Netflix to play nice and not be the sole center of your streaming universe? It doesn't feel likely, but it's possible… for reasons that bring us to the first of the big flaws over this whole affair.

Premium with Ads

According to The Verge's article, the streaming box has a “beautiful” interface design, but the whole thing has been developed with an ad-tech firm. So maybe Sonos has gotten Netflix on board for its fancy interface because it's prepared to give the streamer better data about your habits, and Netflix will compromise in exchange for making more money by showing people better ads.

That's just speculation on my part, but something would have to change things for Netflix, and the whole ad element really weighs heavily over the whole project.

If the Sonos interface is full of ads, or people feel like it's hoovering up all their data, we've said before that the whole streaming box endeavor feels doomed – and while that was before we knew about the promised real wireless surround sound and the HDMI switching, it was also when we thought the price would be $150-$200.

Now let's get to the real problem: the rumored price of $200-$400. This is a category where Apple – Apple! – keeps its offering under $150. And if the software is indeed designed around ads, a super-premium price just isn't going to be accepted.

The likes of Google TV and Amazon Fire TV are also designed around ads, but the devices they're on are generally very inexpensive, so you actually feel like the ads are subsidizing you getting something for a great value.

If the Sonos streaming box comes anywhere near the $400 mark, it's going to be for a very niche audience only, when it could be something far more popular.

To be fair, adding a load of HDMI ports obviously adds expense and complexity, and apparently Sonos will include cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 for the best performance.

And I also have to note that the price of four $449 Sonos Era 300 speakers with a $400 streaming box would be $2,200, which is the exact same price as the Sony Bravia Theater Quad, which it would be a direct equivalent to. So it's not out of line compared to a like-for-like product at all.

But it means that only the wealthier hardcore are going to be interested, when otherwise, this could be so good for so many people.

Here's hoping that Sonos will bring the dream side of things that I want, and will find a way to keep the price realistic – because if it can make things work, the best soundbars might be on notice from a Sonos streamer and surround combo.