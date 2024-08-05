Google TV Streamer price leak reveals a big price hike over Chromecast, but it still undercuts the Apple TV 4K

Google's answer to the Apple TV 4K, named the Google TV Streamer, is set to be cheaper than its Apple rival, according to a pricing report from Dealabs.

The outlet, based in France, suggests the Google TV Streamer will launch for 119 euros in Europe, roughly $130 /£102 / AU$202 when directly converted, but it's more likely to be roughly $129 / £129 / AU$219 when priced for the US, UK and Australia.

This would make it cheaper than the Apple TV 4K, one of the best streaming devices, which is currently priced at between $149.99 / £149 / AU$249 for the Wi-Fi and Ethernet model, but similarly priced to the Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi model, which is available on average for $129 / £129 / AU$219.

It's worth noting, however, that the Google TV Streamer's price is a pretty significant increase over the company's Chromecast with Google TV 4K, which is priced at $49/£49/AU$99.

Google TV Streamer – needs more?

Although we don't have many details about the Google TV Streamer itself, other than some design changes from the Chromecast and other rumors involving an Ethernet port and Threads radio, specs leaks on the Google TV Streamer seem to suggest that it won't support Wi-Fi 6 or 7 for increased streaming speeds.

If this is the case, it would suggest why Google is planning to release the TV Streamer at a cheaper price than the Apple TV 4K, as the latter does support Wi-Fi 6. However, the inclusion of an Ethernet port, something you'll have to pay more for on the Apple TV 4K, and a USB port is welcome news, as Ethernet connectivity will hopefully negate some of the slower speeds caused by the Google TV Streamer not supporting Wi-Fi 6 or 7.

As the Google TV Streamer is cheaper than the Apple TV 4K but more expensive than the Chromecast, hopefully it will come with more features to justify the increase – we're hoping for better gaming capabilities like those on the Apple TV 4K, more seamless app switching and hey, why not make it a smart hub for other Google devices too?

The Google TV Streamer's specs, pricing and features are all based on rumors and leaks so far, but we think it will make its debut at a Google event set to take place on Tuesday August 13th where we also expect to see the debut of the Google Pixel 9 series and latest Pixel Watch 3.