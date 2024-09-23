More Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar info possibly just leaked, this time on Amazon

The Sonos Arc Ultra, which we believe is the next flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar from the brand, has been the subject of multiple rumors and purported leaks over the last few weeks. And now there's another possible sighting in the wild to add to the collection, this time from Amazon Germany.

The leak, posted to the r/sonos subreddit (see below), appears to show a product listing page for the new Arc Ultra. However, the product photo is of the existing Arc and the product page is from a third party seller who appears to have edited their page for the existing version. We’re not saying that it's a dodgy listing, but we're not not saying that either…

That said, the marketing copy is either from Sonos or a very good impression of it, and it matches some of the details we've seen in previous leaks and rumors. So it's possible that the information is legit and that the third party seller has simply jumped the gun.

Sonos Arc Ultra: what this latest supposed leak says

The good people of r/sonos have put the product information through Google Translate, and it says:

"With an all-new acoustic architecture based on 14 Sonos-developed drivers and advanced technologies like Sound Motion, Arc Ultra fills every inch of the room and precisely places sounds around you... Sound Motion is one of the most significant breakthroughs in audio technology in nearly 100 years, enabling Arc Ultra to pack unprecedentedly clear, deep and balanced sound into an incredibly sleek design... Dolby Atmos like never before. Dolby Atmos takes your entertainment to another dimension and wraps you in a spatial 9.1.4 audio experience."

That does fit with the current crop of rumors, all of which say that Sound Motion is the key selling point of the new soundbar and that improved Spatial Audio is another key selling point. And the listing also details Bluetooth, another key rumored feature.

Whether this listing is real or just optimistic, it's clear that the Sonos Arc Ultra's launch is imminent: we've seen multiple promotional photos and what appears to be near-final marketing copy from multiple sources now, so retailers are clearly preparing for the official unveiling.

As to when that's going to happen, we don't yet know for sure. But it can't be far away now.