Samsung’s S90C OLED is our pick for TV of the year, and it’s now $1,000 off in this early Black Friday deal

The Black Friday TV deals are hitting early this year, with Samsung in particular offering deep discounts on some of its top models. Among those deals is this $1,000 savings on the 65-inch version of the Samsung S90C, a more budget-friendly OLED TV that slots in just beneath the company’s flagship S95C OLED.

We’ve been excited about the Samsung S90C ever since we first spotted it at CES 2023. And while the S95C is an impressive performer in its own right, with a super-bright QD-OLED display panel and built-in 4.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speakers, the S90C offers up nearly as good brightness from its QD-OLED panel while amping up the value. That’s why we selected it as TV of the year in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, where it cruised to victory over both the S95C and LG’s midrange C3 OLED TV.

With Samsung’s $1,000 discount, the 65-inch S90C is now just $1,599. That’s $700 less than a same-size Samsung S95C and around the same price you’ll now pay for a 65-inch LG C3, which the S90C beats when it comes to design, peak brightness, and built-in sound.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99 at Samsung's early Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's a TechRadar Choice Awards pick for the best TV of 2023. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

The Samsung S90C’s performance and features easily rank it among the best OLED TVs. For $1,599, you’re getting a set bright enough to stand out even during daytime viewing, and its powerful contrast will also make it ideal for watching movies in a dim room.

Samsung’s mid-range OLED is also a great option for gaming. It has support for 4K 120Hz or 144Hz pictures, variable refresh rate, and automatic low latency mode switching for whenever a game source is detected. Its VRR support extends to AMD FreeSync, and a dedicated Game Bar onscreen menu lets you easily tweak gaming-related settings to improve performance. Like other Samsung TVs, the S90C’s Tizen smart interface includes Samsung Gaming Hub, which is a one-stop shop for cloud-based gaming apps such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and more.

Looking over its OLED TV competition, the 65-inch Samsung S90C is a very appealing deal at $1,599, and one worth grabbing if you’re in the market for an OLED model. The S90C didn’t win our TechRadar Choice 2023 award in the TV category for nothing, and we can pretty much guarantee that you won’t be disappointed.