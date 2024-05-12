Western Digital's new external SSD is aimed at content creators and offers 8TB of fast storage – but the firm plans to double capacity by next year

Content producers are churning out data in unprecedented volumes, with high-definition images and 4K/8K video content consuming an enormous amount of storage space. Creators typically need to store several versions of their projects, including the initial raw files, edited versions, and the published format.

Catering to this need, Western Digital has launched a new external SSD, the SanDisk Desk Drive, which comes in 4 and 8TB capacities.

External SSDs can operate at incredibly high speeds compared to their HDD counterparts, which means that content creators can not only store, but also edit their photos and videos directly from the drive itself, decreasing the time spent on transferring files, accelerating work efficiency while ensuring that the data is securely stored.

16TB versions planned

“As digital content creation continues to soar, there is an increasing need for high-performing and high-capacity storage solutions to help manage and preserve it. Expanding our SSD portfolio is the first step in offering creators backup solutions that deliver the speed and flexibility they need to unlock their creativity,” says Susan Park, Vice President, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital.

The SanDisk Desk Drive boasts read speeds up to 1000 MB/s, and fast backup capabilities using Apple Time Machine or the included downloadable Acronis True Image for Western Digital backup software. The device also sports a modern Red Dot award-winning design.

Retailing at $379.99/£359.99 and $699.99/£663.99 for the 4TB and 8TB versions respectively, these devices can be purchased now from the Western Digital Store and other retailers.

Western Digital doesn’t intend to stop at 8TB however. Susan Park says, “By next year, we expect to double the capacity of the SanDisk Desk Drive from 8TB to 16TB on a single desktop SSD.”

The firm has also previously hinted that it plans to offer 60TB internal SSDs this year or next to meet consumer needs off the back of growing demand for AI-related applications.