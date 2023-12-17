Aimed at budding Spielbergs, this portable external SSD can be installed on cinema cameras, DSLRs, or the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max - and can store up to eight full length, uncompressed 4K movies
The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is a high-capacity storage device for content creators
There are plenty of identically-specced external SSDs available to choose from, and making a decision can often come down to looks, price, and brand.
TeamGroup's latest external SSD, launched under its T-CREATE sub-brand, has been specifically designed with content creators in mind. The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is targeted mainly at professional photographers and filmmakers.
What distinguishes this drive from others is its patent-pending design that allows the device to be installed in multiple orientations on a range of equipment, including cinema cameras, digital SLRs, and the iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max.
Professional video format support
Weighing in at just 110g, the CinemaPr P31 is lightweight and compact, so it won't add much additional heft to your photography or video equipment. The device can handle 6K or 8K resolution recording or filming, transmitting data through a high-speed Type-C interface.
With a capacity of up to 4TB, the CinemaPr P31 can store up to 960 minutes of 4K 60 fps videos. It is compatible with various video formats, including RAW, ProRes, and ProRes RAW, and allows for real-time viewing and editing of large video files.
The T-CREATE CinemaPr P31 Portable External SSD is expected to be available in Q1 of 2024. As of now, there's no information on pricing or what capacities (other than 4TB) the drive will be available in.
