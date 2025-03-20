This is the first 2TB dual-port external SSD ever and it's not as expensive as you may think
Dual USB ports make this SanDisk SSD ideal for effortless file sharing
- SanDisk Slim Dual Drive offers 2TB storage, dual USB ports, and fast performance
- Fast read and write speeds enable smooth file transfers and backups
- Universal compatibility makes this SSD a versatile storage solution
SanDisk, known for its high-speed storage and portable SSDs, is set to launch the new SanDisk Slim Dual Drive, offering up to 2TB of storage with a sleek, stick-like form factor that eliminates the need for cables.
Per PC Watch (originally in Japanese), this device features both USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, making it a versatile option for easy file transfers between older and newer devices without requiring adapters or dongles.
As one of the smallest external SSDs for Mac users, it delivers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 900MB/s, ensuring smooth performance for large file transfers, video editing, and data backups despite its compact size.
High-speed dual-port connectivity
Measuring just 80 x 18.4 x 10.7mm and weighing only 23g, this device features supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 for fast and reliable data transfer.
Beyond performance, SanDisk has focused on durability and security by equipping the drive with a metal body for added protection and a premium feel, while dedicated encryption software ensures sensitive data remains secure.
Set to launch on the 28th, the SanDisk Slim Dual Drive 1TB model is priced at 18,480 yen (approximately $134) while the 2TB variant is at 38,000 yen (around $256).
You may also like
- These are the largest SSDs and hard drives in the market
- Need a microSD card? Here are the best microSD cards for your microstorage needs
- How Google's new anti-scraping measures are forcing an industry evolution
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
- Luke HughesStaff Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
A sign of things to come? This portable monitor comes with Google TV, a remote control and a very well hidden Android PC
After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia