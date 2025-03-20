This is the first 2TB dual-port external SSD ever and it's not as expensive as you may think

Dual USB ports make this SanDisk SSD ideal for effortless file sharing

SanDisk Slim Dual Drive
(Image credit: PC Watch)
  • SanDisk Slim Dual Drive offers 2TB storage, dual USB ports, and fast performance
  • Fast read and write speeds enable smooth file transfers and backups
  • Universal compatibility makes this SSD a versatile storage solution

SanDisk, known for its high-speed storage and portable SSDs, is set to launch the new SanDisk Slim Dual Drive, offering up to 2TB of storage with a sleek, stick-like form factor that eliminates the need for cables.

Per PC Watch (originally in Japanese), this device features both USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, making it a versatile option for easy file transfers between older and newer devices without requiring adapters or dongles.

As one of the smallest external SSDs for Mac users, it delivers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 900MB/s, ensuring smooth performance for large file transfers, video editing, and data backups despite its compact size.

High-speed dual-port connectivity

Measuring just 80 x 18.4 x 10.7mm and weighing only 23g, this device features supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 for fast and reliable data transfer.

Beyond performance, SanDisk has focused on durability and security by equipping the drive with a metal body for added protection and a premium feel, while dedicated encryption software ensures sensitive data remains secure.

Set to launch on the 28th, the SanDisk Slim Dual Drive 1TB model is priced at 18,480 yen (approximately $134) while the 2TB variant is at 38,000 yen (around $256).

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

