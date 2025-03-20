SanDisk Slim Dual Drive offers 2TB storage, dual USB ports, and fast performance

SanDisk, known for its high-speed storage and portable SSDs, is set to launch the new SanDisk Slim Dual Drive, offering up to 2TB of storage with a sleek, stick-like form factor that eliminates the need for cables.

Per PC Watch (originally in Japanese), this device features both USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, making it a versatile option for easy file transfers between older and newer devices without requiring adapters or dongles.

As one of the smallest external SSDs for Mac users, it delivers read speeds of up to 1,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 900MB/s, ensuring smooth performance for large file transfers, video editing, and data backups despite its compact size.

High-speed dual-port connectivity

Measuring just 80 x 18.4 x 10.7mm and weighing only 23g, this device features supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 for fast and reliable data transfer.

Beyond performance, SanDisk has focused on durability and security by equipping the drive with a metal body for added protection and a premium feel, while dedicated encryption software ensures sensitive data remains secure.

Set to launch on the 28th, the SanDisk Slim Dual Drive 1TB model is priced at 18,480 yen (approximately $134) while the 2TB variant is at 38,000 yen (around $256).

