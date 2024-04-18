Samsung's brand-new S90D OLED TV is already AU$500 off – and it only just launched!

The Samsung S90C currently tops our list of the best TVs money can currently buy and so we expect its S90D successor to continue the winning formula in 2024. This latest Samsung screen has only been available in Australia for a matter of weeks – so we haven’t had the opportunity to test it out for ourselves yet – but it’s already received a hefty AU$500 discount.

Available right now from Appliance Central for AU$2,795 (down from AU$3,295) we don’t expect this price to hang around for long. In our experience, Appliance Central can change its prices frequently, so if you want to snap up what is likely to be one of the best TVs of 2024, now is the time.

<a href="https://getprice.com.au/prodhits.aspx?search=samsung+s90d&refname=gplink&shopid=2496&subtag=hawk-custom-tracking&link=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.appliancecentral.com.au%2Fqa55s90dawxxy-samsung-55-inch-s90d-oled-4k-smart-tv%3Fsearch%3Dsamsung%2520s90d" data-link-merchant="appliancecentral.com.au""> Samsung S90D 55-inch QD-OLED TV | AU$3,295 AU$2,795 at Appliance Central (save AU$500) The Samsung S90D is so fresh, we haven’t even had a chance to fully review it and, for now, we only have an initial first impression from seeing it at CES in January this year. We still think it's a safe bet though, as it promises to be 20% brighter than the S90C and introduces a new Auto AI mode when playing games.

The Samsung S90D supports the vast majority of HDR formats, including HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG, but continues to omit Dolby Vision (something Samsung has become known for with all its screens). All four of its HDMI inputs support the 2.1 standard, making it a boon for gamers and as mentioned earlier, a new Auto AI mode claims to analyse the genre of game you’re playing and adjust picture settings accordingly – to ensure you’re getting the very best.

The saving here is on the 55-inch model only, but Appliance Central has also knocked AU$396 off the 65-inch model .

If you’re not too fussed on owning the very latest and greatest, however, the 55-inch S90C has dropped to a staggeringly low AU$1,999 at Samsung Australia direct. Other than the increase in brightness, the S90D doesn’t differ much more from its predecessor, and considering it was – and still is, for now at least – our favourite TV, it’s one we can still wholeheartedly recommend.

And if you're looking for more deals, be sure to check out our full round-up of the best TV deals in Australia right now, and for Samsung specifically, head to our Samsung promo codes page.