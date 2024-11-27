Samsung reveals eye-opening stat about its The Frame TV buyers

From the Frame TV to the reflection-blocking S95D OLED, Samsung offers a range of TVs across screen types, aesthetic designs, and even price ranges. And with the Black Friday deals nearly here and a bountiful amount of sales underway – just take a look at rankings of the best deals at Amazon and Walmart – TechRadar sat down for a quick chat with James Fishler, Samsung’s Senior Vice President of Home Entertainment in the United States, ahead of the shopping season kickoff.

Samsung has already been offering deals for a week, including some excellent price cuts across its entire TV portfolio – notably, up to $1,300 off the Frame TV – with the biggest discount on the bigger screen sizes. Fishler was confident the holiday shopping would happen and was quick to note that Samsung would be in the middle, stating, “We've been number one for 18 years in a row last year, and while the data isn’t out yet, I would expect us to be 19 this year.”

Fishler continued, “We cover the full line from entry and value all the way to premium and the largest screens. And I think consumers are maybe a little more sensitive this year to value, and some people interpret that as cheap, but I think it means a little bit something more.”

He noted that Samsung is number one in quality and customer service on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), which ups confidence in the product and pairs it with features like TV Plus for free content, easy access to streaming services, AI upscaling for content, and even TVs acting as home hubs for SmartThings.

And that’s spread across Samsung’s complete lineup, not just limiting some features as up-selling points – QLED, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame TVs, and The Freestyle or Premiere projectors.

While there is always the joyous notion of when exactly Black Friday begins, he did note that Samsung.com already has deals now – we spoke on November 20, 2024 – and also has categories on-site to help you make the right decision for your needs; we’d also point to your our extensive testing including our guide to the best TVs, which ranks Samsung’s S90C as the best overall buy.

As I’ve called it my favorite gadget, I asked Fishler why The Frame TV has become so ubiquitous and wanted among people immersed in the tech but also those who just want a great-looking TV.

“The original innovation and research said not everybody wants a big black box when it's off on their wall, so born was The Frame,” explained Fishler. Currently, though, and with the evolved product, it’s all about personalization in picking which works of art or family photos appear on the screen and the right bezel, either from Samsung directly or artists creating their own on Etsy.

Maybe most interesting, though, is that “over 40% of Frame users buy a second Frame TV within two years of the first purchase,” recalled Fishler, “It’s been pretty consistent.” Seems like once you have one Frame, it makes sense to want another, especially if you value the aesthetic. And if you’re looking for another or to score your first Frame TV, Samsung’s current Black Friday promotions will afford you major savings on a TV that normally costs a pretty penny.

As it stands, though, Samsung’s Chief Executive for Home Entertainment is undoubtedly bullish on performance this holiday season and for its place in the industry. And with a current lineup that stretches across device types and frequently tests well while delivering on that experience in extended testing, there’s certainly something clicking.