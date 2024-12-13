Quick – LG's best cheap OLED TV is back to its record-low Black Friday price

The LG B4 OLED TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price, so you have a second chance to buy it before the end of the year at a steal. It's only available over this weekend, though, so you need to head to Best Buy fast to get the LG B4 48-inch OLED 4K TV for $599.99 (was $799.99).

The LG B4 is an easy pick as one of the best TVs because it offers a high-end OLED display at a cheaper price. The 48-inch model is the smallest and cheapest, but it's also large enough to make a home theater out of any living room or would be best suited to a smaller space. Or, if you're on a tighter budget but still want an excellent TV for gaming and movie-watching, then it's an unbeatable option at this price.

Today's best cheap OLED TV deal

LG B4 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV is back to its lowest price of the year, just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. It's one of the most affordable options that boasts top-tier picture quality, rich blacks, excellent contrast, and an anti-reflective screen There are also four fully functional HDMI 2.1 ports, making it an ideal choice as an entry-level OLED TV, especially for those who plan to use it for streaming or gaming.

In our LG B4 review, we highlighted the anti-reflective screen and picture quality for the price – in addition to features like the new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode – as this OLED TV's best features. It's earned the moniker of the "best OLED TV for gaming" thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 ports and support for cloud-based gaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you can play popular games even without a console.

Overall, the LG B4 is our best TV for OLED quality at a cheaper price. If you're looking for the best of the best, take a look at our full list of best TVs and best LG TVs that feature even more premium and expensive options.