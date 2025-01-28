Philips' new OLED TVs offer next-gen panels with your choice of extra image quality or better built-in sound, and I like this direction

Philips TV has announced its new OLED TVs for 2025, including two high-end models that include the latest 'four-stack' Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV panel from LG Display, which means these TVs are easily the brightest ever from the company.

The range includes two high-end models with this panel, and which you pick will depend on whether you want great built-in sound or whether you want the best picture quality to pair with an external sound system, which I think is a great way to give people flexibility when buying one of the best OLED TVs.

There's also a new mid-range OLED TV with higher brightness, and a new budget OLED in a big range of sizes, which I also love to see. Given that LG is releasing the LG B5 budget TV only in limited sizes, and that Sansui's cheap OLED TVs in 2025 are only coming to the US, it's great that Philips is keeping the cheaper OLED option alive in the UK and Europe.

Naturally, all these TVs will come with Philips TV's Ambilight tech, which uses LEDs at the edge of the TV to spread light matching the on-screen action onto the wall around the TV, making the TV feel bigger and the movie or show you're watching more immersive – I'm a huge fan of it, especially if you're unable to upgrade to a larger TV due to budget and/or space limitations.

Here are the details of Philips TV's new OLED range, which will launch from May 2025, depending on the model. We don't have prices yet, sadly, and as usual with Philips TVs there's no US availability.

Philips TV's 2025 OLED TV range

Philips OLED+950

This is the TV for picture-quality aficionados, pairing the elite Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel with a dual-chip version of Philips' 9th Gen P5 picture processor. The dual-chip version is unique to this TV, and allows for more advanced versions of Philips adaptive picture quality techniques, covering everything from HDR highlight adjustments to colour depth enhancement. Philips says the panel will be able to hit 3,700 nits of peak HDR brightness, and 350 nits of full-screen brightness – these are in line with what we've been expecting from the panel based on information so far, though the 3,700 nits will only be in certain picture settings, for a very brief time. There is a 70W 2.1-channel speaker system built in, but it's not a prominent speaker bar like the OLED+910 below, so this one seems ideal if you'll use an external sound system or one of the best soundbars – you're putting all your money into the picture. It uses Google TV for its software, and it'll be available in 65-inch and 77-inch sizes, launching in September 2025.

The Philips OLED+910 TV, with its speaker bar at the bottom (Image credit: Philips TV)

Philips OLED+910

This is the TV for those who want high-end picture and sound without any extra boxes. It combines the same next-gen panel as the OLED+950 with a 3.1-channel Bowers & Wilkins speaker system built into the body – but you lose the dual-chip extra-powerful processing, and have to settle instead for a single-chip 9th-gen P5 processor.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It promises the same brightness as the OLED+950, but this one's all about the B&W-engineered audio. At 81W of power, it's not that much more powerful than the 950 above, but it's about how that power is used – you have left, centre and right channels, each comprising a pair of small mid-range drivers and a tweeter in combination, in floating enclosures to prevent vibration contamination between them.

A 75mm subwoofer and a custom audio signal processor for all this back up the forward-firing speakers, and you can connect and external sub if you want extra oomph. This TV will come in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes, will use Google TV, and will be available in June 2025.

The Philips OLED81 (Image credit: Philips TV)

Philips OLED810

The new mid-range OLED TV doesn't include the new high-end panel of the elite models above, but does have an improved OLED EX screen, promising 1,500 nits of peak brightness – that's compared to 1,300 nits of brightness promised by the Philips OLED809 in 2024. We measured 927 nits in our benchmarking tests that are closer to real-world use, so we'd expect the new model to break the 1,000 nits barrier in our tests. The set comes with the 9th-gen P5 processor, Google TV, and will be available in 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes from June 2025. As usual with 42-inch and 48-inch OLED TVs, don't expect these to be as bright as the larger sizes.

The Philips OLED760. (Image credit: Philips TV)

Philips OLED760

Philips' budget model is also claimed to have a brighter OLED EX panel that's capable of hitting 1,000 nits – my assumption is that we'll see a small real-world benchmark improvement over the performance levels of the LG B4 from last year (which also uses the cheaper OLED panel) – so probably a little over 700 nits of brightness. It will have the older 7th-gen P5 processor, and instead of Google TV it will use Titan OS, which is a new platform that Philips TV is a key partner for. It will come in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch sizes, and launches in May 2025.

Philips is promising lots of adaptive 'AI' image enhancements in its new processors, as well as AI sound adaptation. Its new Game Bar features some interesting options, though, including the ability to recognise specific titles and change the settings based on what you chose for that particular game, as well as a Minimap Zoom mode, where you can select the minimap in a game and make it larger, and even position it anywhere you want on the screen – we'll have to see if Philips can really challenge the best gaming TVs with these options.

We rank Philips' OLEDs among the best TVs available today in the UK, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the new sets can do – but it'll all come down to the as-yet-unknown pricing, because Samsung and LG have been really aggressive with pricing in recent years.