One of the best OLED TVs you can buy is $1,000 off for the Super Bowl

Samsung's gorgeous and bright S95C is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and thanks to the upcoming Super Bowl, you can score a massive discount from the retailer. Samsung has the 65-inch S95C OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $2,299.99 ($3,299.99), thanks to a whopping $1,000 discount.



In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded the OLED TV five out of five stars thanks to its groundbreaking picture quality, incredible brightness, vibrant colors, and spectacular contrast. The OLED display also packs Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system for a cinematic sound experience. You also get fantastic gaming support, an impressive Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.



The Samsung S95C OLED is a fantastic display to watch the big game and today's deal brings the price down to a new record low. If you're looking for more Super Bowl TV deals, you can see more of today's best bargains further down the page.

Super Bowl TV deal: Samsung S95C OLED TV

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

Samsung's S95C is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and just ahead of the Super Bowl, you can get the 65-inch model on sale for $2,299.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's still pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded the gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, superb gaming support, and sleek paper-thin design.

More Super Bowl TV deals and sales

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,549. While it's not as bright as the S95C, we still gave the TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,199.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, a super-slim design and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,426.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $1,426.99 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Walmart: $1,696.99

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's bet-selling Frame QLED TV which is on sale for $1,199.99 for the 55-inch model. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

