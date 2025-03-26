Start your 4K Blu-ray addiction by grabbing the best budget 4K Blu-ray player in the Amazon Spring Sale

Deals
By published

The Sony UBP-X700 crashes to a record-low

Sony UBP-X700 lowest price deal image with Sony UBP-X700 on purple background
(Image credit: Future)

Here at TechRadar, we are big fans of 4K Blu-ray, so any time we see a 4K Blu-ray discount, we're hooked. But this may be the rarest discount of them all: a deal on a 4K Blu-ray player!

Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale

The Sony UBP-X700, one of the best 4K Blu-ray players on the market, has crashed to a record-low price of £149 (was £199) at Amazon as part of the Amazon Spring Sale.

Today's best Sony UBP-X700 deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player
Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player : was £199 now £149 at Amazon

The Sony UBP-X700 is a top-notch 4K Blu-ray player at an affordable price. It delivers excellent picture reproduction, Dolby Vision HDR support, and Wi-Fi connection for streaming apps. Seriously feature-packed at a budget price, this deal knocks £50 off the UBP-X700, taking its price down to £149; that's a record low!

View Deal

In my Sony UBP-X700 review, I described it as an 'all-around brilliant player', praising it for its superb performance, excellent delivery of 4K images, and its seriously packed feature set. This is one of the cheapest ways you can get Dolby Vision HDR support in a 4K Blu-ray player.

4K Blu-ray is the best way to experience movies, and if you watch through one of the best TVs, you'll be rewarded with a superior experience compared to streaming. There's no better way to get started than with this fantastic budget player.

See more Television Deals
TOPICS
James Davidson
James Davidson
TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment

 James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sony UBP-X700/K shown from the front
Sony launches new version of the best cheap 4K Blu-ray player that drops the streaming tech – but the price looks odd
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Hisense U6N lowest price deal image with NBA player on screen on blue background
The Hisense U6N was one of the best budget TVs I tested in 2024, and it's just hit a record-low price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player on a colourful background with the TechRadar logo
The best 4K Blu-ray players 2025: Ultra HD marvels chosen by our experts
Hisense U7N Prime Day 2024 deal image
The Hisense U7N was one of the best TVs I tested in 2024, and it just had its price slashed at Amazon
LG 55-Inch Class OLED B4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in on orange background with lowest price TechRadar icon
LG's best budget OLED TV just dropped back to its record-low price
Latest in Blu-ray
The movie Punch-Drunk Love playing a TV, with a logo saying Blu-ray Bounty
3 new 4K Blu-rays to add to your collection from February 2025
4K Blu-ray action movies splayed out on a kitchen counter
Movie sales – including 4K Blu-ray – fell again last year, but if you're going streaming only, you're massively missing out
The Wild Robot on Panasonic MZ1500 screen with Blu-ray Bounty logo in bottom right
3 new 4K Blu-rays to add to your collection in January 2025
4K Blu-ray action movies splayed out on a kitchen counter
I love 4K Blu-ray and although 2024 was a rollercoaster year to be a fan, I'm hopeful for 2025
Godzilla (1954) image of buildings on OLED TV
4 new 4K Blu-ray discs to add to your collection in December 2024
blu-ray disc in player drive
Bad news, Blu-ray fans: LG just discontinued its entire range of 4K Blu-ray players and I’m really worried
Latest in Deals
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 orange
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
DJI Osmo Action 4
Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
More about blu ray
The movie Punch-Drunk Love playing a TV, with a logo saying Blu-ray Bounty

3 new 4K Blu-rays to add to your collection from February 2025

4K Blu-ray action movies splayed out on a kitchen counter

Movie sales – including 4K Blu-ray – fell again last year, but if you're going streaming only, you're massively missing out
Android Auto

Android Auto 14.0 is rolling out now – and it'll soon swap Google Assistant for the smarter Gemini
See more latest
Most Popular
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 orange
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are our top running headphones, and they just got their first-ever discount at Amazon
DJI Osmo Action 4
Forget GoPro – the DJI Osmo Action 4 is the action camera deal I'd go for in Amazon's Spring Sale
Samsung Galaxy S25 on a blue deals background
Bored with your iPhone? The ‘incredible’ Samsung Galaxy S25 just hit a record-low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
Asus Vivobook S laptop on yellow background with price cut text overlay
I've looked through hundreds of laptop deals in the Spring sales - this $599 Asus Vivobook has them all beat
Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop on pink background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Amazon's gaming laptop deals are good - but they can't compete with this RTX 4070 machine for $899 at a rival today
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Branch office chairs next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
This office chair deal wins the Amazon Spring Sale for me and it's so good I don't expect it to last
Apple iPad mini deal
I never travel without my iPad mini, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now in selected colors
Beelink EQi 12 mini PC
I’ve never seen a PC with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 24GB RAM, 500GB SSD and two Gb LAN ports sell for so cheap
FlexiSpot office furniture next to a TechRadar-branded badge that reads Big Savings.
Upgrade your home office for under $500 in the Amazon Spring Sale: My top picks and biggest savings