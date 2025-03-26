Start your 4K Blu-ray addiction by grabbing the best budget 4K Blu-ray player in the Amazon Spring Sale
The Sony UBP-X700 crashes to a record-low
Here at TechRadar, we are big fans of 4K Blu-ray, so any time we see a 4K Blu-ray discount, we're hooked. But this may be the rarest discount of them all: a deal on a 4K Blu-ray player!
• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring sale
The Sony UBP-X700, one of the best 4K Blu-ray players on the market, has crashed to a record-low price of £149 (was £199) at Amazon as part of the Amazon Spring Sale.
Today's best Sony UBP-X700 deal
The Sony UBP-X700 is a top-notch 4K Blu-ray player at an affordable price. It delivers excellent picture reproduction, Dolby Vision HDR support, and Wi-Fi connection for streaming apps. Seriously feature-packed at a budget price, this deal knocks £50 off the UBP-X700, taking its price down to £149; that's a record low!
In my Sony UBP-X700 review, I described it as an 'all-around brilliant player', praising it for its superb performance, excellent delivery of 4K images, and its seriously packed feature set. This is one of the cheapest ways you can get Dolby Vision HDR support in a 4K Blu-ray player.
4K Blu-ray is the best way to experience movies, and if you watch through one of the best TVs, you'll be rewarded with a superior experience compared to streaming. There's no better way to get started than with this fantastic budget player.
