6 early Cyber Monday 55-inch TV deals to suit every budget

News
By James Davidson
published

Fantastic deals for a popular sized TV

Samsung S90C and Amazon Omni QLED Cyber Monday 55 roundup deals image
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of sales out there and we can expect to see some great Cyber Monday deals as well. TVs are amongst the most popular deals in the sales season and we've spotted some great deals on the best 55-inch TVs.

55-inch is becoming an increasing popular size as it gives you a good sized screen without being too overbearing for most viewing environments. Prices for 55-inch TVs have fallen over the years in general, but during the sales season, they get even cheaper. Below are some of our favorite deals to suit every budget. 

Cyber Monday 55-inch TV sales - quick links (US)

Today's best early Cyber Monday 55-inch TV sales in the US

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $439.99 – though that's $10 more than its cheapest-ever price.

View Deal
Hisense U8K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was

Hisense U8K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $698 at Amazon
Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this early Cyber Monday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $400 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED TV:

Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung
The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's a TechRadar Choice Awards pick for the best TV of 2023. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

View Deal

Cyber Monday 55-inch TV sales - quick links (UK)

Today's best early Cyber Monday 55-inch TV sales in the UK

Hisense A7K 55-inch QLED TV: was

Hisense A7K 55-inch QLED TV: was £699 now £478 at Currys
A great-size TV for most living rooms, with the punchy colours and brightness of QLED. This is also nice for gaming, thanks to support for variable refresh rate tech on next-gen consoles. This is a great price for any QLED TV at this size, but Hisense always over-delivers on rich picture quality on cheaper TVs.

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was

Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £1,299 now £898 at Currys
The Samsung QN85C is the entry level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, brining bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around, but for under £900, this is a serious contender.

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,099 at PRC Direct
The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one and with a 40% discount, this is an absolute bargain for one of the best TVs around.

View Deal

More US Cyber Monday deals

More UK Cyber Monday deals 

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

James Davidson
James Davidson
TV Hardware Staff Writer, Home Entertainment

 James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel. 

See more Television News