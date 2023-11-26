6 early Cyber Monday 55-inch TV deals to suit every budget

Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of sales out there and we can expect to see some great Cyber Monday deals as well. TVs are amongst the most popular deals in the sales season and we've spotted some great deals on the best 55-inch TVs.

55-inch is becoming an increasing popular size as it gives you a good sized screen without being too overbearing for most viewing environments. Prices for 55-inch TVs have fallen over the years in general, but during the sales season, they get even cheaper. Below are some of our favorite deals to suit every budget.

Today's best early Cyber Monday 55-inch TV sales in the US

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: was $599.99 now $439.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's on sale for $439.99 – though that's $10 more than its cheapest-ever price.

Hisense U8K 55-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,099.99 now $698 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this early Cyber Monday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $400 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

Samsung 55-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's a TechRadar Choice Awards pick for the best TV of 2023. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Today's best early Cyber Monday 55-inch TV sales in the UK

Hisense A7K 55-inch QLED TV: was £699 now £478 at Currys

A great-size TV for most living rooms, with the punchy colours and brightness of QLED. This is also nice for gaming, thanks to support for variable refresh rate tech on next-gen consoles. This is a great price for any QLED TV at this size, but Hisense always over-delivers on rich picture quality on cheaper TVs.

Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £1,299 now £898 at Currys

The Samsung QN85C is the entry level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, brining bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around, but for under £900, this is a serious contender.

Samsung 55-inch S90C QD-OLED TV: was £2,099 now £1,099 at PRC Direct

The Samsung S90C finds itself at the top of the best OLED TVs list, offering the stunning picture, gaming performance and sound quality of its more premium sibling the Samsung S95C, but for a fraction of the cost. You get everything you'll need in a TV with this one and with a 40% discount, this is an absolute bargain for one of the best TVs around.

