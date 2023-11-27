5 amazing Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals you won't want to miss, starting from just $349

It wasn't that long ago when the idea of a 65-inch TV costing less than $350 / £450 seemed far-fetched, but as the best Cyber Monday deals show, this isn't the case anymore. Both TCL and Hisense are selling 4K smart TVs for under these prices in the US and UK, respectively, which means that now is a great time to upgrade to a big screen.

If you do have a bit more budget to spend and would like to access more premium features, then some of the best 65-inch TVs we've reviewed are also on sale too. In the US, the best saving we've found so far is for our most top-rated: the Samsung S90C, which has $1,000 knocked off its price. For those in the UK, we'd point to our favorite TV for wall mounting, LG's C3, which has been discounted by £1,400.

Today's five best Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals in the US

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Another big-screen budget display in today's Cyber Monday deals, Best Buy has the TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a stunning price of just $349.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in – all for under $500!

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Another excellent big-screen budget display is Amazon's 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Hisense U8K 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Cyber Monday deal on the 65-inch model lops just over $500 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing now.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The best Cyber Monday TV deal is hands-down the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $1,600, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,599 at Samsung's Cyber Monday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Today's five best Cyber Monday 65-inch TV deals in the UK

Hisense A6K 65-inch 4K TV: was £799 now £449 at Currys

For those looking for a big screen bargain, this Hisense A6K may just be the answer. Using a direct-lid, full array LED panel, the A6K has a couple of welcome features at a low price, including Dolby Vision and DTS Virtual X compatibility. Although it's not one we've tested ourselves and certainly won't beat the other TVs on this list for picture quality, plenty of users at Currys have reviewed this TV highly and should provide a solid TV for those looking for a big screen at a budget price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch: was £999.99 now £699.99 at Amazon

With £300 off, this a very impressive TV for the price. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it, because it hit £679.99 in the summer, but it's close. If you're buying today, it's still excellent bang for your buck. At this low price, you get strong picture quality with Dolby Vision IQ HDR, VRR and ALLM next-gen gaming features, and the Fire TV smart TV platform.

Sony X75WL 65-inch 4K TV: was £899 now £849 at Amazon

This affordable big TV from Sony dropped to £749 for Black Friday but is now up to £849. That's still a saving versus the standard price, though, and not a bad deal for a Sony TV which uses the company's X1 processor to refine its images; that used to be found on only the company's highest-end TVs. It also features a high-quality direct LED backlight for even, rich colours and brightness, plus Dolby Vision HDR. Google TV provides all the streaming services you could need.

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £2,099 now £1,398 at Currys

The Samsung QN85C is the entry level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, brining bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around such as the Hisense U8K, but if you're a Samsung fan, this is a great deal.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,899.99 now £1,499 at Sevenoaks

LG's C3 OLED TV is the successor to the extremely popular and widely praised C2 and was awarded four and a half stars out of five here at TechRadar for the stunning viewing experience for movies and top-end gaming performance. Today's deal from Sevenoaks brings the 65-inch model down to a near-record-low price of £1,599.

