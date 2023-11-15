10 top gaming 4K TVs with big Black Friday deals that are perfect for PS5 or Xbox Series X

If you've bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X in the last couple of years but haven't upgraded your TV in that time, you may not be getting the most from those consoles – in particular, you might be missing 4K 120fps gaming and variable refresh rate (VRR) for smoother visuals. Thankfully, the best Black Friday TV deals are full of offers on gaming TVs to help fix that.

I'm TechRadar's Managing Editor for all our TV coverage and I've picked 10 options from the current sales that I especially recommend, based on our team's testing and knowledge of these products, and my years of experience finding the best Black Friday deals of all kinds.

Let's start with deals in the US – scroll down a couple of paragraphs if you're in the UK. The cheaper option here is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch for $589 at Amazon instead of $799. This TV doesn't have 4K 120Hz support (nothing at this price does), but it does have variable refresh rate support, and generally great image quality for the price. Moving up in quality, the Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED for $999 at Best Buy instead of $1,399 delivers 4K 120Hz and VRR, plus a beautiful, bright screen for the price.

Moving onto premium OLED TV options, you should definitely consider our TV of the Year award winner: you can get the Samsung S90C 55-inch QD-OLED for $1,299 at Samsung down from $1,899, which has four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz and VRR support, and the best image quality of any TV mentioned here. Or go up a size for a low price (for an OLED) with the Sony A75L 65-inch OLED TV for $1,499 at Best Buy, down from $2,599. This is Sony's cheaper OLED TV for 2023, with fantastic image processing, and 4K 120Hz and VRR support on two of its four HDMI ports. Finally, if you want to go even bigger, I recommend the LG B3 77-inch OLED TV for $1,796 at Amazon down from $2,296, because it again offers 4K 120Hz and VRR on two of its four ports, and we gave it high marks for its image quality and performance for the price.

In the UK, our budget pick is the Hisense A7K 55-inch QLED TV for £478 at Currys down from £699, which doesn't support 120Hz but does have VRR and an impressive screen for the price. Or for a premium QLED, the Samsung QN85C 55-inch for £898 at Currys down from £1,299 delivers 4K 120Hz and VRR on all four ports, and has an astounding mini-LED screen. If you want to go bigger, the QN85C 65-inch for £1,398 at Currys is also a great deal.

Moving onto OLED TVs in the UK, the LG C3 42-inch for £949 at Currys, down from £1,499, is the perfect smaller gaming 4K TV, with 4K 120Hz and VRR on all four ports. Or for a mid-size option, the LG C2 48-inch for £899 at Amazon, down from £999, is absolutely ideal. It's last year's model, but it's nearly identical to this year's LG C3 above in all the ways that matter for gaming, including four 4K 120Hz and VRR ports.

US Black Friday gaming TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 65-inch 4K TV (2021): was $759.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

An excellent big-screen budget display is Amazon's 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series, on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels with your voice. There's VRR for gaming, though no 120Hz support – the other TVs here give you the whole package (but cost more).

Samsung Q80C 65-inch QLED TV: was $1,399 now $999 at Best Buy

This is fantastic value – our review of this TV is about to go live, but it's not a spoiler to say it's very positive. A beautifully bright and rich screen is paired with impressive contrast and a refined picture overall. And for gaming, you've got full 4K 120Hz and VRR support on two of its four HDMI ports.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

TechRadar's best-rated OLED TV: The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $1,299.99 at Samsung's Black Friday sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features, including 4K 120Hz and VRR on all four ports. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Sony 65-inch A75L 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,499 at Best Buy

The Sony A75L provides a more budget alternative to Sony's other OLEDs, but it still has the fantastic XR processing of its top TVs, and has 'Perfect for PlayStation' features that mean the console's pictures look extra-good. We'd particularly recommend this one for next-gen gamers thanks to its two HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support. Today's price at Best Buy brings this set down to a new record-low price - a full $150 cheaper than the previous record.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,296.99 now $1,796.99 at Amazon

This massive OLED 4K smart TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) in its own right, but it also uses AI technology to upscale the picture and sound quality. The LG B3 OLED also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in, along with two HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

UK Black Friday gaming TV deals

Hisense A7K 55-inch QLED TV: was £699 now £478 at Currys

A great-size TV for most living rooms, with the punchy colours and brightness of QLED. This is also nice for gaming, thanks to support for variable refresh rate tech on next-gen consoles. This is a great price for any QLED TV at this size, but Hisense always over-delivers on rich picture quality on cheaper TVs.

Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £1,299 now £898 at Currys

The Samsung QN85C is the entry level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's' 2023 range, brining bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming. There's a lot of budget mini-LED competition around, but for under £900, this is a serious contender.

Samsung 65-inch Neo QLED QN85C: was £2,099 now £1,398 at Currys

The Samsung QN85C is the entry-level Neo QLED TV (mini-LED) in Samsung's 2023 range, bringing bright mini-LED technology for less. Featuring 'infinite' contrast and four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz and VRR support, the QN85C is a fantastic choice for both movies and gaming.

LG 48-inch C2 4K OLED TV: was £999 now £899 at Amazon

One of the most highly rated TVs of 2022, the LG C2 topped many of our lists such as best TV and best OLED TV, thanks to its stunning picture, wealth of gaming capabilities and excellent value. It has since been de-throned as best TV by the Samsung S90C, our TV of the year 2023, but the 48-inch model of the LG C2 for under £900 is a no-brainer – though we have seen it for £850 this Black Friday, before it sold out.

LG 42-inch C3 OLED TV: was £1,499 now £949 at Currys

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance, and is available in a wide array of sizes. Perfect for almost any environment and situation, the C3 provides excellent value for its price. This is the cheapest we've seen this TV since Prime Day, where it was also £949, but we could see a further price drop come Black Friday. But for under £1,000, this TV is a steal.

