Who needs the iPad Air 6? Apple's incredible iPad Air 5 is down to a record-low price

The launch of the iPad Air 6 has resulted in some amazing savings for older-generation iPads. And just because it's not the latest doesn't mean the iPad Air 5 isn't an incredible tablet. If you've been waiting for a deal on an iPad Air, then the 5th generation Apple iPad Air is now on sale for a record-low price of $399 at Best Buy (was $599).

The Apple iPad Air 5, which we reviewed when it was first released in 2022, is "an impressively versatile and capable tablet. The powerful new M1 chip is welcome, and the extra punch will be appreciated by digital artists and gamers especially." If you'd like to further the tablet's usability, accessories like an Apple Pencil or Magic Keyboard are sold separately.

Today's best Apple iPad Air 5 deal

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022): was $599 now $399 at Best Buy

The Apple iPad Air 5 is $200 cheaper than its list price, the best price we've ever seen. Its 10.9-inch liquid retina display with 265 GB of storage is not only great to look at but also has enough storage to handle all your favorite apps. Even though the M1 chip is a few years old, it still has an impressive amount of power - perfect for those who want a powerful portable device.

The Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) has a gorgeous 10.9-inch liquid retina display with technologies that enhance overall image quality. Mobile games and digital art creation tools will work effortlessly, thanks to the M1 chip. In our tests, there was nothing at all we could throw at it that came close to compromising performance—in both benchmark testing and real-world use.

This is a fantastic tablet for a whole range of uses, including word processing, digital sketching, gaming, messaging, and more. It’s all the things that make Apple’s iPad great, in a stylish design with some attractive color options. The 12MP wide camera that is also found in the iPhone 12 is very capable of capturing sharp, detailed photos.

(Image credit: Apple)

