There's a surprisingly strong tech sale at Amazon UK right now and I've picked out the 17 best deals on laptops, appliances, tablets, and more

Big savings across a range of categories at the retailer this week

There may not be any major sales events underway right now but there are several strong offers available at Amazon UK across all sorts of top tech. I've picked out the 17 best deals from the retailer that I recommend, including some big savings on appliances, laptops and smart home tech.

One standout offer is this super-cheap Blink Mini for £18.99 (was £21.99). That's only £3 more than the previous record-low price for the basic but capable indoor security camera – and will likely only be beating during Prime Day in July.

Other deals that have caught my eye include this great value Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for £189.99 (was £235), the top-rated Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer for £199.99 (was £239.99) or this handy Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum for £189.99 (was £249.99) – a surprisingly low price for a robovac.

Have a browse through even more of my top picks below from the latest batch of deals at Amazon UK. And, be sure to stick with TechRadar throughout the year as I bring you even more of the best tech deals from across the web.

Today's 17 best deals at Amazon UK

Blink Mini
Blink Mini: was £21.99 now £18.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is one of Amazon's best sellers and the retailer has the compact smart security camera back down to £18.99 – that's £3 more than the lowest price ever. This cheap, straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender
Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39 at Amazon

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Oral-B Pro 3
Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £42.99 at Amazon

This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum
Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum: was £249.99 now £189.99 at Amazon

The L60 is a budget-friendly option at full price, but even more so with this deal that takes it under £200. Maximum suction power of 5,000Pa is great for the price, and you get basic navigation features geared towards whole-home cleans rather than anything more specific. Because there's no central raised puck, it's able to sneak under low furniture, and it can move between carpets and hard floors with ease. We generally rate Eufy highly as a brand, although we haven't reviewed this specific model yet.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £235 now £189.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches
Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB

One of the best cheap laptop deals is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 13.5-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block
Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £169.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja that matches the lowest price I've seen outside of Black Friday. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless knives and scissors.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it to within £20 of a record-low price.

Philips OneBlade 360
Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within £7 of the cheapest price I've ever seen making it a great buy. Even more so as this bundle includes the handle as well as two spare blades, a comb and body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (36 Pack)
Duracell Plus AA Batteries (36 Pack): was £27.49 now £22.99 at Amazon

It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, especially for any new toys that have already run out of juice after some extended play time since Christmas Day.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000
Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer
Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £229.99 at Amazon

Ninja's recent space-saving air fryer is down to within £20 of the record-low price, which is a steal for the popular and well-rated appliance. We loved it at TechRadar, scoring it full marks in our Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer review and even putting it in our best air fryer buying guide. Well-built and great-looking on any countertop, it offers five cooking levels across two drawers and two racks, while the 9.5L capacity is ideal for medium to big families.

HP 14 Laptop
HP 14 Laptop: was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB

Amazon has a great offer on this mid-range laptop that boasts a 14-inch screen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a large 512GB SSD and a decent battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £106.88 at Amazon

The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is back down to within a few pounds of its lowest price at Amazon. This version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £74.99 at Amazon

The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option – although I have seen it for £15 less in the past. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSD Card
SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSD Card: was £11.97 now £9.98 at Amazon

Here's a cheap and cheerful 128GB MicroSD card for under £10 in the latest Amazon sale. Whether you need it for a camera, phone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, it'll expand the storage available in the device for more photos, videos, apps, games, or whatever else you need for very little money.

Shark WandVac 2.0
Shark WandVac 2.0: was £179.99 now £114 at Amazon

This latest generation model of the Shark WandVac is down to within £15 of its lowest-ever price right now at Amazon. Our original Shark WandVac review praised its strong suction, lightweight design and how easy it is to use. It's definitely one not to miss now it's down to its cheapest price this year.

Anker Soundcore Portable Speaker
Anker Soundcore Portable Speaker: was £31.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for under £20. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go.

James Pickard
James Pickard
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

