There's a surprisingly strong tech sale at Amazon UK right now and I've picked out the 17 best deals on laptops, appliances, tablets, and more

There may not be any major sales events underway right now but there are several strong offers available at Amazon UK across all sorts of top tech. I've picked out the 17 best deals from the retailer that I recommend, including some big savings on appliances, laptops and smart home tech.

One standout offer is this super-cheap Blink Mini for £18.99 (was £21.99). That's only £3 more than the previous record-low price for the basic but capable indoor security camera – and will likely only be beating during Prime Day in July.

Other deals that have caught my eye include this great value Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for £189.99 (was £235), the top-rated Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer for £199.99 (was £239.99) or this handy Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum for £189.99 (was £249.99) – a surprisingly low price for a robovac.

Have a browse through even more of my top picks below from the latest batch of deals at Amazon UK. And, be sure to stick with TechRadar throughout the year as I bring you even more of the best tech deals from across the web.

Today's 17 best deals at Amazon UK

Blink Mini: was £21.99 now £18.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is one of Amazon's best sellers and the retailer has the compact smart security camera back down to £18.99 – that's £3 more than the lowest price ever. This cheap, straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £42.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case included for free.

Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum: was £249.99 now £189.99 at Amazon The L60 is a budget-friendly option at full price, but even more so with this deal that takes it under £200. Maximum suction power of 5,000Pa is great for the price, and you get basic navigation features geared towards whole-home cleans rather than anything more specific. Because there's no central raised puck, it's able to sneak under low furniture, and it can move between carpets and hard floors with ease. We generally rate Eufy highly as a brand, although we haven't reviewed this specific model yet.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £235 now £189.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB One of the best cheap laptop deals is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 13.5-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Ninja Foodi StaySharp Knife Block: was £169.99 now £109.99 at Amazon I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja that matches the lowest price I've seen outside of Black Friday. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless knives and scissors.

Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £239.99 now £199.99 at Amazon The Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone has two drawers with a 9.5L capacity and six functions that include max crisp, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate so you can cook in a variety of different ways. Each basket can be used independently, with the option to set different timings and temperatures or have them match or sync up. It’s the kitchen appliance that you’ll wonder how you lived without and it's a solid deal following this discount that brings it to within £20 of a record-low price.

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within £7 of the cheapest price I've ever seen making it a great buy. Even more so as this bundle includes the handle as well as two spare blades, a comb and body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (36 Pack): was £27.49 now £22.99 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets, especially for any new toys that have already run out of juice after some extended play time since Christmas Day.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

HP 14 Laptop: was £549.99 now £379.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Amazon has a great offer on this mid-range laptop that boasts a 14-inch screen, an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a large 512GB SSD and a decent battery life. These components ensure solid overall performance for most day-to-day tasks including browsing, working and streaming videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £169 now £106.88 at Amazon The basic Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is back down to within a few pounds of its lowest price at Amazon. This version has a less powerful processor, a smaller 8.6-inch screen and only 64GB of storage so expect slightly slower performance and struggles with games or multitasking. However, if you only need a very basic tablet for light use – including general browsing, emails and watching videos – then it's up to the task and very affordable.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £74.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option – although I have seen it for £15 less in the past. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB MicroSD Card: was £11.97 now £9.98 at Amazon Here's a cheap and cheerful 128GB MicroSD card for under £10 in the latest Amazon sale. Whether you need it for a camera, phone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, it'll expand the storage available in the device for more photos, videos, apps, games, or whatever else you need for very little money.

Shark WandVac 2.0: was £179.99 now £114 at Amazon This latest generation model of the Shark WandVac is down to within £15 of its lowest-ever price right now at Amazon. Our original Shark WandVac review praised its strong suction, lightweight design and how easy it is to use. It's definitely one not to miss now it's down to its cheapest price this year.