The world’s best travel camera has dropped to under $1,000 ahead of Prime Day

Are you looking for one of the best travel cameras ahead of your summer adventures? We've tested dozens and hands down, our favorite is the OM System OM-5. Thanks to an early Amazon Prime Day deal, the OM System OM-5 is now on sale for an all-time low price of $999.99 (was $1,199.99).

This impressive camera packs in a host of features into a compact retro body that’s compatible with the vast range of lenses in the Micro Four Thirds eco system. Additionally, the camera includes brilliant stabilization and strong weatherproofing. If there was a 'best travel' award in our best mirrorless camera then the OM-5 would stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Today's best OM System OM-5 deal

OM System OM-5: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Amazon

Melding a compact, rugged body with advanced computational features and a 20MP BSI Live MOS Sensor, the OM-5 is an extremely capable camera for the price. 5-Axis Image Stabilization provides up to 6.5 steps of compensation for blur-free telephoto and long handheld exposures. If you're into shooting video, then you'll get 4K resolution but only up to 30 frames per second. For the first time ever, this impressive travel camera is now under $1,000.

The OM System OM-5 is "a smart, compact, and very powerful camera for adventure and travel fans everywhere," according to our 4.5 out of 5 star OM System OM-5 review. You might even find that this is a much better travel camera than your smartphone. It "feels great in the hand, looks the part, and boasts superb image stablization meaning you can ditch the tripod and pack light."

This pocket-sized interchangeable lens camera can shoot at 10fps, or 30fps with a 14-shot pre-buffer in Pro Capture mode. It's compatible with Micro Four Thirds lenses, which are generally smaller and lighter than their APS-C or full-frame counterparts - and cheaper too. Even though $1,000 is no small amount, you'll get great bang for the buck within this particular system when it comes to buying lenses.

