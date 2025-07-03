We've been enjoying (or coping with) some incredibly warm weather in the UK over the past few days, so it seems fitting that the Argos Summer Sale is now underway.

The retailer has some huge savings of up to 50% available across tech, appliances, furniture, homewares, toys and more from major brands including Ninja, Lego, Karcher, and Samsung. Here are all the best deals I've found.

Unlike previous Argos sales that required you to use a whole host of voucher codes to get the savings, the retailer has kept things simple this time with flat savings directly applied to products.

Some of the standouts I've spotted include up to 33% off home appliances, including some huge price cuts on KitchenAid blenders, Dyson vacuums, and Ninja cookware. There are also almost 1,000 toys up for 50% off, from big brands such as Lego, Disney, Barbie, and Play-Doh.

And there are some impressive TV deals from £139.99, with discounts on everything from cheap 4K TVs to big-screen high-end OLEDs ideal for the summer of sport, with Wimbledon and the Euros well underway.

Have a browse through the full sale for yourself or check out more of my top picks above. Remember, too, that Amazon Prime Day kicks off from July 8, so there will be hundreds more tech offers on the way very soon.