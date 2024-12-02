Share your music with your neighbors by saving $200 on a pair of Sonos Era 100s to complete your home sound system

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are often similar in the US and UK I sometimes find discounts that are exclusive to the US – like this refurbished Sonos Era 100 deal – which make me almost want to hop on the next flight from London Gatwick to nab it.

That’s because you can save $100 – or 40% – on the Sonos Era 100 which is now $149 from Sonos’ Official eBay store. Quantities are “limited” so this is a deal you’ll want to grab while you can as it can (and I expect will) sell out.

As Sonos itself explains “Every refurbished product undergoes thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality and includes: the same warranty as brand new products, mint condition packaging and accessories.” The long and short of it is this speaker is like-new in the truest sense of the term, and apart from the price you won’t be able to tell the difference.

Why you should shop refurbished

When shopping for tech my first port of call is always sites like eBay, official refurbished stores, or second-hand resellers like the UK’s CEX for two big reasons.

The first is cost. These gadgets are almost always cheaper than their new counterparts, and with bonus discounts that appear during sales events sometimes considerably so. And while second-hand tech can require some additional due diligence – as you never know if someone is trying to pass off a battered and bruised PC monitor as ‘Like New’ refurbished tech is a whole different ball game.

Especially if you buy it from the brand’s own official refurbished store – like the Sonos one I linked to above, or those from Apple, Dyson, and many others. Every item I’ve picked up from these stores is literally like-new; often coming in complete sealed packaging, and with some parts that can wear (like batteries, the display, and more depending on the brand) having been swapped out for actually new components. I can never tell the difference between these and new alternatives, but my wallet can.

The other reason is because it’s more environmentally friendly. Rather than contributing to more new products being produced and released into the world, or these old gadgets winding up in landfill, I’m rescuing them for myself. The environmental benefit might not always be substantial, but it’s better than buying new.

You don’t have to buy everything refurbished – I personally exclude fitness tech and earbuds from my refurbished shops because of my personal hygiene feelings – but if you’ve dismissed non-new tech in the past, take it from an expert: you shouldn’t be. And deals like the one on the Sonos Era 100 above prove why.

