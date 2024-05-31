Price cut: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 costs about as much as your last takeout meal

Samsung's latest smart tag is back to its lowest price of the year. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 at Amazon for just $21 (was $30).

The Galaxy SmartTag2 is a convenient tool for locating lost belongings with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet. For only $21, you can attach it to items like keys, wallets, suitcases, bikes, and more. You can connect it to anything, so long as you have a key ring to loop around the handle. Just register your tags with the SmartThings Find app and use Search Nearby to find your item. You can also make the Galaxy SmartTag2 play a sound if it's near enough to find with its ringtone feature.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 deal

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2: was $30 now $21 at Amazon

The Galaxy SmartTag2 is Samsung's solution to tracking items like keys, wallets, and other valuables that you can easily lose and need to find. You can locate your lost items on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet with the SmartThings Find app, or make it ring like a cellphone. It can last up to 500 days without charging.

You can track the Galaxy SmartTag2 so long as it stays attached and intact. Thankfully, it can withstand a fair amount of weather abuse. It's IP67-rated, meaning it won't be affected by most dust and can endure water immersion up to 1 meter deep. Charging won't be an issue either. As per Samsung, it can last up to 500 days between charges and up to 40% more on Power Saving Mode, so you won't have to worry about charging it for over a year.

If you're looking for an iOS compatible smart tag, try the Apple Airtag. If you want a smart tag that works for multiple devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel, try Tile. TechRadar also has a handy Apple AirTag vs Tile vs Samsung Galaxy SmartTag explainer to help decide which one is best for you.