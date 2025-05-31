Massive up to 50% off sale at Argos ends soon – here are the 10 best deals I'd buy

The Argos Big Red sale ends soon, so there are only a few days left to score savings of up to 50% off tech, toys, appliances, furniture, and more. I've taken one last look through the event and picked out the best deals I recommend.

• See the full Argos Big Red sale

Before I get into things, I'd best explain how the sale works. Instead of cutting prices up front, you need to apply discount codes specific to each product to access the savings.

For example, you can get this Google Pixel 8 for £349.50 (was £699) when you use the code 'RED50' at the checkout. I use this as an example, but it's also one of the best deals from the sale. It may be one of the last generation Pixel phones, but it's still a solid handset and a super-low price.

Other coupon codes from the sale include 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED20' for 20% off, and 'RED30' for – you guessed it – 30% off. All you have to do is check the red banner at the top of each product featured in the sale to see which code you need to use.

And that's about it. There are some terrific deals up for grabs across several major brands such as Samsung, Nespresso, Lego, Oral-B, Ninja, Flymo and Shark. You can have a browse through the sale for yourself or check out some of the deals I've hand-picked below.

Just be aware that this Argos Big Red sale ends on June 3.

Argos Big Red Sale - my top 10 picks

50% off Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £349.50 at Argos Get an unbelievable 50% off the Rose Gold model of this flagship phone from Google. The phone boasts an excellent Tensor G3 chipset, a number of new AI features, and a dual rear camera. As one of the best deals we've ever seen on this phone, we don't recommend hanging around to take advantage of it.

20% off Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer: was £229 now £176 at Argos This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer is down to a great low price at Argos. It has been close to this price during Black Friday, so it's a very good time to pick up the large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.

30% off Shark Anti-Hair Wrap Vacuum: was £250 now £175 at Argos If you're tired of removing hair from your cleaner's brush roll, then you need this anti-wrap vacuum from Shark. A perfect solution for pet owners. With up to 40 minutes of run time, you'll be able to clean your whole house in one sweep. Get it now for only £175.

Oral-B Vitality Pro Electric Toothbrush: was £50 now £25 at Argos Don't be lulled into spending hundreds of pounds on an electric toothbrush (unless you really want to) as this super-cheap option from Oral-B does the job just fine. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features, but it has the basic ones you actually need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a lengthy 10-day battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £249.95 now £224.95 at Argos The Bose QuietComfort are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling headphones, and they are 10% off in the Argos Big Red sale. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customise bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A26: was £299.99 now £224.99 at Argos The Samsung Galaxy A26 is a solid budget smartphone and an even better buy following this significant £75 discount. With its capable Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display and hefty 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A36 is a great phone for those who want to save money and have no need for the advanced bells and whistles in the pricier flagship handsets. There's also a healthy 256GB of storage included.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was £249 now £183.20 at Argos Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Chromebooks tend to be the better choice in this price range as they offer better value for money and get stronger performance from relatively cheaper components. Nevertheless, I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. It has a fairly low-end spec, but you still get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics. That includes just general everyday use, word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, or answering emails.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3: was £149 now £119.20 at Argos Here's a good price for earbuds with active noise cancellation. The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 also offer 24-bit studio-quality sound with adaptive EQ controlled by Galaxy AI. The battery life could be a little better at five hours – or an extra 19 hours through the charging case – but its useful features, right down to being able to translate languages in real-time, prove super useful.