Is gaming too expensive in 2025, and will the Nintendo Switch 2 suck? Tune in to our podcast to find out

This pod is a game changer

Hamish screaming at the pricey RTX 5090 and PS5 Pro
We’re back again with another episode of the TechRadar Podcast, and this one is for the gamers (but you can still listen even if you’ve never picked up a game controller in your life).

This time, Josie Watson and I are joined by TechRadar Gaming Hardware Writer Dashiell Wood, and Editorial Director for the PC Gaming Show (and TechRadar alum) Jake Tucker, as we discuss what we’re excited to play in 2025, address the surge of gaming adaptations like the upcoming Last of Us season 2, and bemoan the price rises infecting every aspect of gaming from hardware to software.

There’s also some light ridiculing of my love of Horizon Zero Dawn (I don’t know what to say, folks, it’s a fantastic game – Dash and Jake need their brains checked if they think otherwise).

You can catch the episode in the video player above, or you can stream it directly via our YouTube channel, on Spotify or on Apple Podcasts.

While you’re there you can also catch up on all of our older episodes – including our CES 2025 and iPhone 16 specials – and if you’re on YouTube you can check out all our other amazing video reviews and features.

Next episode will be an MWC and Apple special, as we discuss the latest smartphone inovations and whatever the new addition to the Apple family is – I’m hoping for it to be that super cute Apple robot lamp, but it’ll probably be the iPhone SE 4. See you there!

