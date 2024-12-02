I'm going to get evicted thanks to this record-low Beosound A1 Cyber Monday deal Bluetooth speaker boosting my shower karaoke game
My Wicked singalongs will be doubly swankified with this Cyber Monday deal you won't want to miss
This is the Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deal I've been waiting for, and an excellent personal example of the benefits of waiting for major sales like Cyber Monday to make a purchase. Pros include that it's just in time for my renewed love of Wicked, and cons include that I fear I may get evicted for my new ultimate shower singing equipment.
I've had my finger on the trigger for the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) for over a year; the market for good quality, voice-controlled and waterproof portable speakers is surprisingly slim, you see. Right now, it's at a record-low price of £159.99 (was £299) at Amazon UK. It's also on sale in the US, though it's less of a strong deal, slashing the price to $189.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon, which is $50 higher than its record-low.
One of the best things about this Cyber Monday deal is the wide-ranging feature set of this Bluetooth speaker. In addition to the benefits of a portable form, it offers an IP67 waterproof rating, inbuilt Alexa Voice Assistant support and up to 18 hours of battery life, meaning it's the shower karaoke companion of my dreams and then some. Whether, like me, this speaker meets your very particular use case or you just want a solid, durable and capable portable speaker for indoor and outdoor use, consider the Beosound A1.
Today's best Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) deals
Small but mighty, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) is a Cyber Monday deal that's been on my radar for months, largely thanks to its Alexa support. It's durable thanks to its IP67 waterproofing, loud and crisp, earning it 4 out of 5 stars in our review.
Record low: I rarely make a big purchase, even during sales events, but this pebble of a Bluetooth speaker won me over after more than a year of careful consideration. Its Alexa support combined with IP67 waterproofing makes it perfect for my shower singing needs, and our four-star review highlighted its crisp sound quality and lightweight design as real strengths.
As I've publicly confessed in an episode of the TechRadar podcast, I'm a notorious shower singer, which was fine until I moved into a building where I can hear almost every word my neighbors say in rooms with adjacent walls. While I've had no complaints yet, I think I might just be about to thanks to this Cyber Monday deal leveling up my morning chorus.
Plus, with Wicked recently out in theatres and my near-twenty-year love affair with Stephen Schwartz' swankified lyricism and musical braverism reignited, you can kiss me goodbye, I'm defying renter's rights and belting all the way to the realtor's office.
I'm a woman of specific needs, you see; I don't just want to whack on a playlist and sing through the best hits. As a theatre kid, shower-oke is a sacred practice, nay, an art form, and I want to curate my performances live and according to where the mood takes me - or how wrecked my vocal cords feel after belting "She Used to be Mine" and "Defying Gravity". That's where Alexa comes in as my high-tech accompanist; with my trusty voice assistant at my side, I can request whatever song fits my mood.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.