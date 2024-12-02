I'm going to get evicted thanks to this record-low Beosound A1 Cyber Monday deal Bluetooth speaker boosting my shower karaoke game

This is the Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deal I've been waiting for, and an excellent personal example of the benefits of waiting for major sales like Cyber Monday to make a purchase. Pros include that it's just in time for my renewed love of Wicked, and cons include that I fear I may get evicted for my new ultimate shower singing equipment.

I've had my finger on the trigger for the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) for over a year; the market for good quality, voice-controlled and waterproof portable speakers is surprisingly slim, you see. Right now, it's at a record-low price of £159.99 (was £299) at Amazon UK. It's also on sale in the US, though it's less of a strong deal, slashing the price to $189.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon, which is $50 higher than its record-low.

One of the best things about this Cyber Monday deal is the wide-ranging feature set of this Bluetooth speaker. In addition to the benefits of a portable form, it offers an IP67 waterproof rating, inbuilt Alexa Voice Assistant support and up to 18 hours of battery life, meaning it's the shower karaoke companion of my dreams and then some. Whether, like me, this speaker meets your very particular use case or you just want a solid, durable and capable portable speaker for indoor and outdoor use, consider the Beosound A1.

Today's best Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) deals

As I've publicly confessed in an episode of the TechRadar podcast, I'm a notorious shower singer, which was fine until I moved into a building where I can hear almost every word my neighbors say in rooms with adjacent walls. While I've had no complaints yet, I think I might just be about to thanks to this Cyber Monday deal leveling up my morning chorus.

Plus, with Wicked recently out in theatres and my near-twenty-year love affair with Stephen Schwartz' swankified lyricism and musical braverism reignited, you can kiss me goodbye, I'm defying renter's rights and belting all the way to the realtor's office.

I'm a woman of specific needs, you see; I don't just want to whack on a playlist and sing through the best hits. As a theatre kid, shower-oke is a sacred practice, nay, an art form, and I want to curate my performances live and according to where the mood takes me - or how wrecked my vocal cords feel after belting "She Used to be Mine" and "Defying Gravity". That's where Alexa comes in as my high-tech accompanist; with my trusty voice assistant at my side, I can request whatever song fits my mood.

