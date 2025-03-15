ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Twitter's massive outage to iRobot's impressive new Roombas

This week has been a rollercoaster in the world of tech. Twitter shut down thanks to its biggest outage in years, giving us all a moment of peace, Google unveiled Gemini-infused robots, which feels like the start of a robot revolution, and we tested Apple's new Macbook and iPad Air.

To catch up on all that and more, scroll down for our in case you missed it and catch up on the week's seven biggest tech news stories.

Once you're caught up on the week's news, check out our picks for the 7 new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend (March 14).

X had its biggest outage in years

(Image credit: X / Future)

The social media giant formerly known as Twitter has had a tumultuous few years – but even compared to Elon Musk’s takeover in 2022, this week was a turbulent one. X was taken completely offline several times on Monday, with Musk later claiming that this was due to a “massive cyberattack”.

Given X is attacked “every day”, according to Musk, this enormous outage was explained by the culprit having “a lot of resources”. Cue some inevitable political finger-pointing and a lot of people discovering what DDOS stands for (spoiler for your trivia quiz, it’s ‘Distributed Denial of Service’). X is back to its old self now with its trademark mix of memes and outrage, but it might not be long before its next big outage.

We saw Sony’s next-gen TV tech in action

(Image credit: Sony)

OLED is generally regarded as the best-performing TV tech, and for good reason, since OLED TVs deliver perfectly uniform pictures with “infinite” contrast and rich color. OLED’s primacy has mostly gone unchallenged, but a new RGB LED backlight technology for TVs that Sony just announced could finally make mini-LED TVs competitive.

Sony’s “next-generation display system” replaces the quantum dot layer used for higher-end mini-LED TVs with a “high density LED backlight” with individual control over the red, green and blue primary colors. Its benefits include high brightness, extended color, and OLED-like contrast, and Sony also claims it can be cost-effectively scaled up to larger screen sizes than OLED TVs, which max out at 97 inches.

TV makers regularly issue chest-beating announcements of new tech in development, but in this case, TechRadar was invited to Sony’s headquarters for a preview, and it’s every bit as good as they claim. Watch your back, OLED!

We reviewed the new MacBooks and iPads

(Image credit: Future)

Apple recently launched some new tech and we’ve had the chance to try it all out. Long story short, it’s all great.

The iPad Air with M3 earned four-and-a-half-stars thanks to its new chipset offering a solid power boost without a price bump. The screen is just as vibrant as ever, the battery life and audio are great, and thanks to support from the new Magic Keyboard, it’s more laptop-like than ever before. Our only gripe is Apple's new slate is a little too similar to last year’s model in the camera and display department – with still only a pair of 12MP snappers (one facing each direction) and a screen lacking smooth ProMotion refresh rates you’ll still only get on more premium models.

As for the new MacBook Airs with M4, they wowed us yet again as not only do they boast excellent performance – helped by the upgraded chipset they just received – but they’re less pricey to boot. Instead of $1,299 / £1,399 / AU$2,199 you can pick the laptop up for $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,099 cementing this sleek machine as one of the best value for money laptops on the market.

iRobot replaced almost its entire Roomba range

(Image credit: iRobot)

This week we learned that iRobot was scrapping almost its entire range of Roomba robot vacuums, and replacing them with four shiny new models. It's a bold move, but feels necessary given how far the brand was starting to slip behind competitors.

New features include LiDAR navigation (at long last), spinning mop pads, a cool design aesthetic, and a naming system that actually makes some sort of sense. Perhaps the most interesting model is the Roomba 205, which boasts a dust-compacting onboard bin, and looks perfect for those with small homes who don't have space for a bulky dock.

They might not be the flashiest innovations we've seen in the market of late, but we think iRobot has nailed what customers are actually looking for in a robot vacuum. Here's hoping it can help the original robovac brand catch up to the competition.

New limited Ray-Ban smart glasses disappointed us

(Image credit: Ray-Ban / Meta / COperni)

Meta launched new Ray-Ban smart glasses this week – well, it launched a new design of glasses, which are available for a limited time in collaboration with fashion brand Coperni.

They’re undeniably stylish with a translucent black frame (which lets you see their inner workings) and mirrored lenses, but beyond the Coperni logo stamped at the end of each arm there’s nothing particularly special about this limited run. What’s more not only are these specs more limited than Meta’s previous clear frame drop – only 3,600 Coperni smart glasses are available instead of 7,500 like before – they’re also pricier.

Meta’s glasses normally start at $299 / £299 / AU$449, and its last limited drop was $429 / £429 (it wasn’t available in Australia). These Coperni specs are selling for $549 / £519 / AU$859. Some commenters on the original story love the design, but for us it’s not enough to justify the hype and cost of Meta and Ray-Ban’s first-ever smart glasses collab.

Disney+ is making Andor free to stream on YouTube

Andor | S1E1 “Kassa” | Disney+ Original Series - YouTube Watch On

Did you miss out on seeing what’s come to be considered as the best Star Wars show ever made? Well, you don’t have to worry about having FOMO anymore because Disney has decided to publish the first three episodes of Andor on YouTube for free.

It has also made the entire first season of one of the best Disney+ shows available on Hulu in the US ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere of Andor season 2 on April 22, giving any non-Disney+ subscribers even more ways to get in on the action.

That’s a smart move to hook more fans on the show and if you’ve become one of them (welcome) then you’ll no doubt want to take advantage of this great streaming deal that brings down the Disney+ and Hulu bundle cost back down to its awesome Black Friday price – come join the rebels!

Google Gemini just got physical

(Image credit: Google)

Google Gemini is one of the most powerful AI platforms, but up until this week, it was mostly about text, images and did not connect directly to the physical world. That changes with Gemini Robotics and its counterpart, Gemini Robotics-ER (embodied reasoning). Together, these platforms will connect the dots between Gemini’s powerful models and robots.

The long-term goal is humanoid robots running Gemini models (many major robot companies, like Boston Dynamics, are already on-board) to assist them in interacting with the real world, and especially unfamiliar situations. Our personal favorite was a pair of robot arms that quickly figured out how to slam dunk a toy basketball without any specific training. The race to our robot revolution is accelerating.