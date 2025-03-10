The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses design is an expensive disappointment
Stylish, but not what I was hoping for
- Ray-Ban and Meta have created a new smart glasses design with Coperni
- It features a translucent black frame and mirrored lenses
- It's limited to 3,600 units and costs $549 / £519 / AU$859
Following last week’s teaser, the new limited-edition Ray-Ban Meta glasses design just dropped – and I’m more than a little disappointed with the result. Though at least that means you shouldn’t be too upset if you miss out on nabbing one of the only 3,600 pairs being sold.
We had predicted the new shape might draw inspiration from A$AP Rocky – Ray-Ban’s new creative director – but instead Ray-Ban and Meta have collabed with Coperni to create a reskin of its Wayfarers which debuted last night (Sunday, March 9) at Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week show.
Much like Meta and Ray-Ban’s previous limited-edition smart specs, these glasses boast a translucent frame – though they opt for a translucent black rather than the completely clear frame we saw previously. They also come with grey mirrored lenses and feature the Coperni logo on the end of each arm.
Hardware-wise they’re identical to Meta and Ray-Ban’s other smart specs, so you can rely on them as open-ear speakers for music, a first-person camera for photos and videos, and a wearable AI assistant which can help with tasks like live translation.
I won’t pretend the limited edition smart glasses are anything but stylish, but they’re a lot more bland than I expected. There’s no new frame shape or interesting unique design detail that lives up to my expectations from Meta and Ray-Ban’s first-ever smart glasses collab with a third brand.
And this disappointment is compounded by the $549 / £519 / AU$859 cost which is not only much pricier than the standard Ray-Ban Wayfarer smart glasses (at $299 / £299 / AU$449) but also much more expensive than the $429 / £429 price of its previous limited-edition frames (they weren’t available in Australia).
Making matters worse, I’d argue those previous cheaper limited-edition specs were a better deal because they boasted transition lenses – which are ideal for smart glasses as you aren’t limited to wearing them in one weather condition unlike the reflective lenses the new pair use which are only practical in the sun.
If you completely disagree with me and love the new Coperni collab then you’ll probably want to act fast. With only 3,600 available across the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Australia, they’re likely to sell out soonish.
