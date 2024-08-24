ICYMI: the 8 biggest tech news stories of the week, from iPhone 16 rumors to an ultra-expensive soundbar

One day, we suppose, the tech news cycle might slow down just a little bit – but it certainly hasn't happened this week. It's been another seven days packed full of news, leaks, and product launches, and we've picked out the most important stories of the week below.

These ICYMI (In Case You Missed It) articles are intended to get you caught up on the tech news from the last seven days as quickly as possible – and we understand if you don't have the time or opportunity to check TechRadar every day (even though you should, of course).

This week's hand-picked batch of tech tales include new rumors about what to expect from the iPhone 16 and the Apple AirPods 4, an affordable new video doorbell from Ring, and a distinctly unaffordable new soundbar from Nakamichi. Enjoy catching up!

8. The iPhone Photography Awards named this year’s impressive winners

Some of the 2024 winners (Image credit: IPPA Awards / Soledad Barranca Miron / Enhua Ni / Glenn Homann)

We always look forward to the annual reveal of the best pictures in the iPhone Photography Awards, because they're all invariably brilliant – and the newly announced selection is no different. These stunning shots cover nature, architecture, people, places, and deep space, and it's well worth your while to check out the whole gallery.

Interestingly, quite a few winning photos were taken on older iPhones, which shows you don't necessarily need the latest and greatest kit to take a fantastic smartphone photo. The awards are now in its 17th year, and is the longest-running iPhone photography competition – and we're already looking forward to seeing the top picks for 2025.

7. The Apple AirPods 4 rumors ramped up

It's about time the Apple AirPods 3 got a successor (Image credit: Future)

The AirPods 3 launched in October 2021, so we reckon a new pair of wireless earbuds from Apple are now overdue – and one of the most reliable Apple tipsters in the business says the Apple AirPods 4 are indeed showing up soon. What's more, there are apparently going to be two different variations for us to choose between this time around.

The rumor is that there will be a basic pair of Apple AirPods 4, as well as a more advanced (and more expensive) pair that come with active noise cancellation on board. At the same time, the new arrivals should simplify the AirPods line-up, which is currently a bit of a mess – so the second and third-generation AirPods will both be replaced at the same time.

6. A strange but harmless iOS bug was discovered

You can crash your iPhone from the App Library screen (Image credit: Future / Apple)

File this one under iPhone oddities: you can make your Apple smartphone crash just by typing a specific series of four characters into the search bar at the top of the App Library screen. It's not a particularly bad bug, and basically just freezes your phone for a few seconds before returning you to the lock screen, but it's an interesting little trick.

It's a reminder that even the most mature and polished software platforms can still have their quirks, and while this doesn't seem to be a security risk or anything like that, Apple may well fix it with the roll out of iOS 18. If you want to have a play with the bug yourself, follow the link below where you'll find instructions for how to do it on your own iPhone.

5. DJI was (again) tipped to take on Canon and Nikon

DJI might move from pocket video recorders into mirrorless cameras (Image credit: DJI / Future)

DJI has a wealth of experience in building cameras that attach to drones, but it seems the company is about to launch an actual standalone digital camera of its own in the near future – and considering how highly rated DJI's drones and pocket video cameras are, this is perhaps something that the likes of Sony, Canon, and Nikon should be worried about.

Right now we don't have too much information about the camera that DJI is supposedly working on, but it is apparently a mirrorless model, and is being tipped to come out in September. It would be an interesting move for DJI for sure, as it looks to expand beyond its core business in drones and start making money from other gadget categories, too.

4. The final beta version of iOS 18 rolled out for early adopters

The full launch of iOS 18 is almost here (Image credit: Shutterstock / QubixStudio)

iOS 18 got its grand introduction back in June, when Apple told us all about the host of new features it's bringing to iPhones later this year, and the beta-testing phase for the software is now drawing to a close. A well-placed source says the latest iOS 18 beta version will be the last one, before the software gets finalized and pushed out to the masses.

If you want to test out the new features ahead of time, you can still sign up for the iOS 18 beta program, though some previously promised parts of the software – most notably, a lot of the Apple Intelligence features – haven't yet shown up. iOS 18 is most likely going to be launched in full sometime in September, at the same time as the iPhone 16 unveiling.

3. A money-no-object, Dolby Atmos soundbar tempted us into bankruptcy

A seriously expensive bit of kit (Image credit: Nakamichi)

If you've got a spare $8,499 lying around for an audio upgrade – that's about £6,475 / AU$12,630 at today's rates – then can we interest you in the Nakamichi Dragon Dolby Atmos soundbar, which brings with it four 12-inch subs and an astonishing 5,000 watts of power? It'll do wonders for the sound you get from your movies and television shows.

In fact, get this installed under your television set, and you'll get a sound experience that's not too far off the one on offer at your local multiplex. If you're interested in a luxury, premium bit of audio kit that's ready to seriously rock your world (in the confines of your living room, at least), then we've got all the specs and details you need to know.

2. A big iPhone 16 leak helped decide our upgrade plans

The iPhone 15 series (Image credit: Apple)

The anticipation is growing around the iPhone 16 series, almost certainly arriving sometime in September, and a fresh leak pulls together a whole pile of rumored information about these four phones – so if you want to read some spoilers ahead of the official Apple event and unveiling, then follow the link below to check them out.

While none of these details are confirmed yet, they cover everything from screen sizes and internal processors to battery capacities and even starting prices (in the US) – there is good news on that front, because it looks like all of the iPhone 16 models are going cost the same as the iPhone 15 versions they're replacing, so there won't be any price hikes.

Read more: iPhone 16 specs and pricing rumor for all four models could help settle your upgrade plans

1. Ring gave us a temptingly-affordable new video doorbell

The new video doorbell from Ring (Image credit: Ring)

More and more front doors are having video doorbells attached to them, and it's easy to see the appeal: you can check who's calling and give orders to delivery drivers or neighbors without getting up from your couch (or from your beach lounger on the other side of the world). If you're in the market, there's a new Ring model for your consideration.

The appropriately-named Ring Battery Doorbell brings with it some premium-level features – including a head-to-toe, 150-degree vertical field of view, and color night vision – while still hitting an affordable $99.99 / AU$149 (about £80) price point. If you're in the US or Australia you can preorder it now, with availability in other countries to come.