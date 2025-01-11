ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories, from CES to Galaxy Unpacked to the return of Severance

A new year always brings with it a slew of new devices to get excited about – and it all starts at CES.

The annual show in Las Vegas is a festival of technology, with everything from new TVs to laptops to weird and wacky robots on display – and we've rounded up the best of it below.

But that's not been the only source of news this week, and outside of CES we got more rumors around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 phones (arriving in January) and the Nintendo Switch 2 console (due sometime this year) – so in terms of tech leaks, 2025 is starting much as the previous year ended.

7. We failed to find any faults with the OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is a genuinely impressive piece of kit (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The OnePlus 13 went global this week, which means those of us outside China can get our hands on it – and judging by the official TechRadar review from US Mobiles Editor Philip Berne, it's a fantastic flagship. Try as he might, he couldn't find anything to complain about, though there's lots to talk about in terms of positives.

It's described as "beautiful to hold", "pleasing to use", and the most powerful phone you can currently buy (until the next Samsung Unpacked, at least). Find out how the phone ranks in all the key areas that matter, from the quality of the screen and the photos it takes, to the battery life and the on-board Android software, in our review below.

Read more: OnePlus 13 review: I'm dumbfounded, I can't find anything wrong with this phone

6. We reviewed the first six episodes of Severance season 2

Are you ready for more Severance? (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Another big review that went live on TechRadar this week was our take on the first six epsiodes of Severance season 2, and this time it was Senior Entertainment Reporter Tom Power doing the reviewing. In short: this new season is likely to be a hit with existing Severance fans, as well as winning the show some new ones.

If you don't mind some light spoilers about how the first six episodes progress, read on to find out why Tom called this second season "a terrific and coherently written sophomore season that's packed with melodrama, sci-fi sensibilities, black comedy, and enough mysteries to keep Sherlock Holmes busy for years to come."

Read more: Severance season 2 review: Apple TV Plus' superb mystery thriller gets back to work with a bigger, bolder, and more brilliantly bizarre entry

5. We saw more Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

The Nintendo Switch is due a successor (Image credit: Shutterstock/Kyli Petersen)

Judging by the number of rumors we're now seeing, it can't be too long before the Nintendo Switch 2 is made official, and we had another flurry of leaks this week.

One leak actually gave us a mockup of the expected Switch design: it looks like it'll be new but familiar, with a larger screen than the current series of consoles.

Nintendo has actually stepped in to comment, so steady have the leaks and rumors been. It described the aforementioned mockup as "unofficial", so make of that what you will. It looks as though the updated console might see the light of day within the next couple of months, when all will finally be revealed.

What's in store at the next Unpacked? (Image credit: Google / Future / Samsung)

Samsung has confirmed that it's holding another Unpacked product launch event on Wednesday, January 22, but we don't know too much more than that in terms of specifics – well, not officially. The rumors and leaks around this event have been non-stop, however, so we've made some educated guesses about what's coming.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be leading the new gadget charge – there might be as many as four of them this time around – but we could also see news about Samsung's virtual reality headset and a successor to the Galaxy Ring that launched last year. Whatever happens, TechRadar will be there to cover all the news for you.

3. Nvidia unveiled the RTX 5000 series

The RTX 5090 leads the way with Nvidia's new GPUs (Image credit: Nvidia)

One of the biggest announcements at CES was the reveal of the long-awaited RTX 5000 series from Nvidia, led by the high-end Nvidia RTX 5090. These GPUs look like substantial upgrades over their respective predecessors, and as well as the levels of performance on offer, we're also excited about support for smaller cases.

Laptop and PC makers wasted no time in unveiling new machines with RTX 5000 series components inside them, and we heard about models from Acer, Asus, Razer and others. There was also the first laptop we've seen with a rollable screen from Lenovo, giving users instant access to a larger display at the push of a button.

Read more: Nvidia unveils new GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 graphics cards at CES 2025

2. We saw TVs get bigger and bigger

Hisense unveiled a TV measuring 163 inches corner to corner (Image credit: Future)

CES is always packed with TVs, and this year was no different, giving us a preview of the televisions that'll be rolling out across 2025. Some TV makers went all in on the 100-inch-plus end of the spectrum, with Hisense going all the way up to 163 inches – though these giant sets are going to cost you a pretty penny.

If you're in the market for a new television this year, then you'd be able to shop TV tech that's better than ever: some of the key TV innovations we saw at CES 2025 included variations on RGB backlighting, upgrades to wireless connection boxes, and improvements in OLED tech that mean brighter pictures with better color.

1. We chose our favorite gadgets from CES 2025

It was another very busy CES (Image credit: Future)

There was an awful lot on show at CES 2025, but the TechRadar team did its very best to get hands on time with as many gadgets and gizmos as possible during the course of the week (see our TikTok feed for details). Now the Las Vegas dust is beginning to settle, we've picked out our favorite 25 gadgets from the expo.

The range of new tech products here gives you some idea of just how busy CES was: we've got gaming consoles, TVs, wireless earbuds, turntables, laptops, phone chargers, augmented reality glasses, AI-powered gym equipment, and more besides. We also came across some rather weird and wacky robots this week.

All told it was a dizzying and dazzling showcase of what the next year will have to offer us – and based on this, there's plenty to look forward to.