Nintendo has finally commented on the Switch 2 leaks, but it's only left me with more questions

Nintendo has finally commented on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 leaks

It described the mockup shown off by Genki at CES 2025 as "unofficial"

The company has also backtracked on its claim that the mockup was based on an actual unit

Unless you’ve been living under a particularly resilient rock for the last few weeks, you’re going to have inevitably seen at least a couple of the recent Nintendo Switch 2 leaks.

It seems like we know almost everything about the console in advance of its official reveal, including its alleged overall design, name, and even some of its potential features.

It’s an unusual situation and I certainly can’t remember the last time that there was this much information out in the wild about an upcoming hardware release. If all that wasn’t enough, third-party accessory manufacturers have been brazenly posting their own Nintendo Switch 2 renders.

Case maker Genki was even showing off a mockup of the system on the CES 2025 show floor which, if accurate, gives us a good idea of the dimensions to expect. It seems like this is what it finally took for Nintendo to issue a statement though, but its words have honestly just left me with even more questions.

In a comment provided to CNET Japan which we have machine translated, a Nintendo representative stated that “the gaming hardware that Genki claims to be Nintendo hardware at CES 2025 is unofficial and not provided to the company by Nintendo”.

On the face of it, this is a pretty unremarkable answer. It was already very obvious that the mockup was unofficial, though Genki did claim that it was based on an actual Nintendo Switch 2 unit. According to IGN, the company has now backtracked by admitting that it was created with rumors and leaked information rather than anything more concrete.

Still, this statement doesn’t touch on the abundance of other information out there today. It also doesn’t suggest that Genki’s mockup was in any way inaccurate, which could be quite revealing. Either way, we’re going to have to wait for the console’s official reveal, or at least some more reliable leaks, in order to find out.

The company has previously confirmed that it will unveil the system before the end of its fiscal year (that's March 31), so there might not be that long to wait.